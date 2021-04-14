FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas announced Wednesday it has signed coach Eric Musselman to a new, five-year agreement that could keep him with the Razorbacks through the 2028 season.

The agreement, coming a month after Arkansas reached its first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance in more than 25 years, will run from May 1 through April 2026 and includes the potential for a pair of one-year automatic agreement extensions if the Hogs receive NCAA tourney bids "within the timeframe of the agreement."

"Coach Musselman earned this opportunity based on the tremendous progress that he and his coaching staff have made in the past two seasons, culminating with the most exciting season in the recent history of Razorback basketball," athletic director Hunter Yurachek said.

Musselman will receive $4 million in annual compensation, with additional compensation available based on longevity and "success in the SEC and NCAA Tournament."

"Arkansas is one of the premier programs in the nation and my family and I are ecstatic to be here," Musselman said. "I am grateful for the commitment the university is making to me, my family and the future of our basketball program."

Musselman is 45-19 in two years at Arkansas and 155-53 in six years as a college head coach. This season, Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 and won 25 games overall, including 13 in the SEC to finish second in the conference.