USC Trojans 7-footer Evan Mobley - the No. 2 prospect in ESPN's Top 100 - has declared for the 2021 NBA draft via an NFT.

"LEAGUE BOUND!" he said in a post on Twitter. "I've dreamed about turning pro since I was a kid. Come along for the journey."

Mobley was named the Pac-12's player of the year last season while averaging 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Mobley led the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight where they lost to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga.