North Texas assistant basketball coach Nelson Haggerty died in a single-car crash early Friday morning, the school said. He was 47.

"Our hearts hurt for Nelson's family, our men's basketball family, the UNT community and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life and career," North Texas vice president and athletic director Wren Baker said. "Nelson had many special gifts and talents. He was full of positive energy and encouragement, and he will be missed dearly. Please keep the Haggerty family and our UNT basketball family in your thoughts and prayers."

Haggerty joined North Texas in 2019 after eight seasons as head coach at Midwestern State in Texas.

He led Midwestern State to five NCAA Division II tournaments -- including three No. 1 seeds -- along with an Elite Eight and two Sweet 16 appearances. He was named NABC Regional Coach of the Year in 2012.

Haggerty played at Baylor from 1991 to '95 and is the Bears' all-time leader in assists with 699.