Former Northwestern wing Miller Kopp, one of the best shooters in the NCAA transfer portal, told ESPN he has committed to play at Indiana next season.

"Coach Woodson sees my potential as a versatile player and he has a plan for my development," Kopp said. "With the NBA experience and the respect he has around the game I was curious to at least hear him out. And obviously Indiana has such amazing history and basketball culture which was appealing to me because I'd played against them for three years."

Kopp averaged 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season for the Wildcats. He was listed as a junior last season and will have two years of college eligibility remaining. He picked Indiana from a list of offers that included Oregon State, Texas A&M, Utah, USC, Creighton, South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, DePaul, Oklahoma State and Xavier.

A 6-foot-7 forward with a strong frame, Kopp converted 98 3-pointers in 54 games over the past two seasons, hitting 87% of his free throw attempts over that span. He was highly effective shooting off screens, but is also capable of operating out of pick-and-roll and making jumpers pulling up off the dribble.

Kopp expects to be utilized differently with Indiana than he was at Northwestern.

"I think the Big Ten will see a different player," he said. "Someone who's a versatile player offensively and more than a shooter. Playing in the open court, playing in ball screens and more swagged up overall, to be frank."

Newly hired head coach Mike Woodson hasn't wasted any time in molding the Hoosiers roster after being hired off the New York Knicks bench three weeks ago. He was able to convince Big Ten All-Conference second-team member Trayce Jackson-Davis to return for his junior season within days of his hire, along with key veterans Race Thompson and Parker Stewart, and also nabbed one of the top point guards in the transfer portal in Pitt's Xavier Johnson.

On Monday, he secured the commitment of one of the top available high school players in Tamar Bates, a two-way wing with impressive shot-making prowess who decommitted from Texas after the departure of Shaka Smart.