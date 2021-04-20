Georgia sophomore Sahvir Wheeler, one of the best passers in the college game, announced Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and will also declare for the NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

"I decided to declare for the NBA draft because of the success I had individually this year. I am hoping to get in front of NBA personnel so they find out more about me and what I could bring to an NBA franchise," Wheeler told ESPN. "I entered the transfer portal at the same time to evaluate all my options as I try to determine my path of realizing my dreams of winning at the highest level and playing in the NBA. For most people, there is a direct correlation between the two."

Wheeler was a second-team All-SEC selection after a productive season in which he averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Georgia. He ranked first in the SEC in assists and fifth nationally.

Wheeler made history in late February when he became the first player in Georgia basketball history to post a triple-double, with 14 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in a win over South Carolina.

"I am looking for a style of play that is compatible to my skill set. I am also looking for the opportunity to impact winning at the highest level," Wheeler said. "To be honest, watching the NCAA tournament was tough -- it was the first time I was jealous of anyone playing basketball. Being isolated due to COVID and not having the experience of playing in the tournament at the end of the year is something I do not want to go through again."

Wheeler cited several elements he'll be considering when evaluating his options around the college game.

"The roster -- who am I going to be playing with? The schedule -- who am I playing against? The reputation of the head coach, as far as his plan to take my game to the next level. Location and fan base," Wheeler said.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and international teams.