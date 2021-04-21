Former Wake Forest basketball coach Danny Manning is expected to join Mark Turgeon's staff at Maryland as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN.

Manning and Turgeon played together at Kansas in the 1980s, including on the Jayhawks' 1986 Final Four team.

Manning was the head coach at Wake Forest for six seasons before being let go last spring following a 13-18 season. Manning reached one NCAA tournament during his time with the Demon Deacons, going 19-14 overall and 9-9 in ACC play in the 2016-17 season before being knocked out in the First Four.

Before taking over at Wake Forest, Manning was the head coach at Tulsa for two seasons, going to the NCAA tournament in 2014. He also spent six seasons at Kansas as an assistant coach under Bill Self, establishing a reputation as one of the nation's best coaches at developing post players.

Manning was a two-time NBA All-Star during his 15-year pro career after one of the best college careers in the modern era.

He will replace DeAndre Haynes in College Park. Haynes left earlier this month to join Shaka Smart's staff at Marquette.