Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson, who was hospitalized after collapsing during a game in December, on Wednesday said he will not enter the 2021 NBA draft and is waiting for medical clearance to return to the team for next season.

"I am progressing & steadily making progress daily in my health," Johnson said in a post on Twitter. "I am patiently waiting on medical clearance.

"... I plan to keep working to prepare for the upcoming season. My story continues to be written & driven by God! Go Gators!"

Johnson was rushed to a local hospital on Dec. 12 after falling face-first onto the court following a timeout in the first half of a game against Florida State in Tallahassee. He was listed in critical but stable condition before being airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville days later with his mother by his side, and he slowly recovered and started to communicate with his family and friends in the days that followed.

The cause of his collapse has yet to be revealed, but his family said it was unrelated to COVID-19. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last summer.

"Thank you for the prayers and concerns that you all have shown to me during these trying few months," Johnson wrote in his post. "It is extremely touching and very much appreciated to have the support of Gator Nation and the world standing by my side."

At the time of his collapse, Johnson was averaging 19.5 points per game and was projected as a first-round prospect for the NBA draft.