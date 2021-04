At the start of every offseason, I go through the depth charts of every team from the top six conferences and a couple dozen other noteworthy teams. It's been a difficult task this spring because of the NCAA granting every player an additional year of eligibility, not to mention the enormous influx of names into the transfer portal.

Because it has been nearly impossible to keep track of rosters this offseason, we've decided to share a cleaner version of my roster changes research. (The actual one has cross-outs and underlines and capitalized names; it's unreasonable to think anyone besides me can read it.)

First, some guidelines. "Departed or expected to depart" players include likely NBA draft picks, current seniors who haven't made their plans known and players that have entered the transfer portal. "In limbo" includes players who are testing or are expected to test the NBA draft waters and could return, as well as current seniors who are reportedly 50-50 on a return. "Expected to return" includes freshmen, sophomores and juniors that have not otherwise made plans known. Recruiting rankings are according to ESPN's database.

Last updated: April 30, 2021

ACC

Boston College Eagles

Departed or expected to depart: Jay Heath (14.5 PPG), Wynston Tabbs (13.3 PPG), Rich Kelly (11.0 PPG), CJ Felder (9.7 PPG), Steffon Mitchell (9.1 PPG), Frederick Scott (7.6 PPG), Kamari Williams (2.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Makai Ashton-Langford (9.6 PPG), James Karnik (6.8 PPG), Demarr Langford Jr. (6.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Gianni Thompson (three-star), Kanye Jones (NR), Devin McGlockton (NR), Brevin Galloway (15.0 PPG at Charleston), T.J. Bickerstaff (10.2 PPG at Drexel)

Clemson Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Aamir Simms (13.4 PPG), Jonathan Baehre (4.3 PPG), Clyde Trapp (7.3 PPG), John Newman (3.7 PPG), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (2.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Al-Amir Dawes (9.0 PPG), Nick Honor (8.1 PPG), Hunter Tyson (7.5 PPG), Alex Hemenway (4.7 PPG), PJ Hall (3.5 PPG), Chase Hunter (2.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Joshua Beadle (four-star), Ian Schieffelin (three-star), David Collins (12.5 PPG at South Florida)

Duke Blue Devils

Departed or expected to depart: Matthew Hurt (18.3 PPG), DJ Steward (13.0 PPG), Jalen Johnson (11.2 PPG), Jordan Goldwire (5.8 PPG), Jaemyn Brakefield (3.5 PPG), Henry Coleman III (1.1 PPG), Patrick Tape (1.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Wendell Moore Jr. (9.7 PPG), Jeremy Roach (8.7 PPG), Mark Williams (7.1 PPG), Joey Baker (2.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Paolo Banchero (No. 3), Trevor Keels (No. 21), A.J. Griffin (No. 27), Jaylen Blakes (No. 89), Theo John (8.0 PPG at Marquette), Bates Jones (2.6 PPG at Davidson)

Florida State Seminoles

Departed or expected to depart: M.J. Walker (12.2 PPG), Scottie Barnes (10.4), Nathanael Jack (3.6 PPG)

In limbo: RaiQuan Gray (11.9 PPG), Balsa Koprivica (9.1 PPG), Sardaar Calhoun (5.3 PPG), RayQuan Evans (5.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Anthony Polite (10.1 PPG), Malik Osborne (5.9 PPG), Wyatt Wilkes (3.9 PPG), Tanor Ngom (2.4 PPG), Quincy Ballard (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Matt Cleveland (No. 28), John Butler (No. 58), Jalen Warley (No. 59), Naheem McLeod (JC), Caleb Mills (9.8 PPG at Houston), Cam'Ron Fletcher (1.7 PPG at Kentucky)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Departed or expected to depart: Jose Alvarado (15.2 PPG), Moses Wright (17.4 PPG), Bubba Parham (6.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Michael Devoe (15.0 PPG), Jordan Usher (11.6 PPG), Khalid Moore (4.8 PPG), Kyle Sturdivant (3.5 PPG), Rodney Howard (1.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Dallan Coleman (No. 41), Mike Kelly (three-star), Jalon Moore (three-star), Deivon Smith (5.2 PPG at Mississippi State)

Louisville Cardinals

Departed or expected to depart: David Johnson (12.6 PPG), Josh Nickelberry (2.8 PPG), Aidan Igiehon (2.6 PPG), Charles Minlend (0.9 PPG)

In limbo: Carlik Jones (16.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Jae'Lyn Withers (10.1 PPG), Samuell Williamson (9.6 PPG), Dre Davis (7.4 PPG), Quinn Slazinski (6.2 PPG), Malik Williams (5.0 PPG), JJ Traynor (3.9 PPG), Gabe Wiznitzer (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Mike James (No. 77), Roosevelt Wheeler (No. 82), El Ellis (JC), Jarrod West (12.5 PPG at Marshall), Noah Locke (10.6 PPG at Florida), Matt Cross (6.9 PPG at Miami)

Miami Hurricanes

Departed or expected to depart: Chris Lykes (15.5 PPG), Elijah Olaniyi (10.5 PPG), Earl Timberlake (9.3 PPG), Nysier Brooks (7.4 PPG), Matt Cross (6.9 PPG), Willie Herenton (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: Isaiah Wong (17.1 PPG), Kameron McGusty (13.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Anthony Walker (9.6 PPG), Harlond Beverly (6.9 PPG), Deng Gak (2.2 PPG), Rodney Miller Jr. (0.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Bensley Joseph (No. 78), Jakai Robinson (No. 83), Nisine Poplar (three-star), Charlie Moore (14.4 PPG at DePaul), Jordan Miller (15.8 PPG at George Mason)

North Carolina Tar Heels

Departed or expected to depart: Garrison Brooks (10.2 PPG), Day'Ron Sharpe (9.5 PPG), Walker Kessler (4.4 PPG), Andrew Platek (3.5 PPG), Sterling Manley (0.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Armando Bacot (12.3 PPG), Caleb Love (10.5 PPG), R.J. Davis (8.4 PPG), Kerwin Walton (8.2 PPG), Leaky Black (5.6 PPG), Anthony Harris (3.2 PPG), Puff Johnson (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers: D'Marco Dunn (No. 47), Dontrez Styles (No. 63), Justin McKoy (3.5 PPG at Virginia), Brady Manek (10.8 PPG at Oklahoma)

NC State Wolfpack

Departed or expected to depart: Devon Daniels (16.5 PPG, DJ Funderburk (12.6 PPG), Braxton Beverly (7.0 PPG), Nick Farrar (0.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jericole Hellems (12.9 PPG), Manny Bates (9.8 PPG), Cam Hayes (7.8 PPG), Thomas Allen (7.4 PPG), Shakeel Moore (6.8 PPG), Dereon Seabron (5.2 PPG), Jaylon Gibson (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Ernest Ross (No. 66), Terquavion Smith (No. 94), Breon Pass (four-star), Casey Morsell (4.4 PPG at Virginia), Greg Gantt (4.0 PPG at Providence)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Departed or expected to depart: Juwan Durham (10.7 PPG), Nikola Djogo (5.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Prentiss Hubb (14.6 PPG), Nate Laszewski (13.3 PPG), Dane Goodwin (11.8 PPG), Cormac Ryan (9.9 PPG), Trey Wertz (8.3 PPG), Tony Sanders Jr. (1.0 PPG), Matt Zona (0.9 PPG), Elijah Morgan (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Blake Wesley (four-star), J.R. Konieczny (four-star), Paul Atkinson (17.6 PPG at Yale)

Pittsburgh Panthers

Departed or expected to depart: Au'diese Toney (14.4 PPG), Xavier Johnson (14.2 PPG), Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (5.2 PPG), Terrell Brown (2.5 PPG), Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: Justin Champagnie (18.0 PPG), John Hugley (5.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Ithiel Horton (8.9 PPG), Nike Sibande (6.9 PPG), Femi Odukale (6.6 PPG), William Jeffress (2.4 PPG), Noah Collier (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Nate Santos (NR), Jamarius Burton (4.3 PPG at Texas Tech), Daniel Oladapo (12.9 PPG at Oakland)

Syracuse Orange

Departed or expected to depart: Alan Griffin (13.3 PPG), Marek Dolezaj (9.8 PPG), Kadary Richmond (6.3 PPG), Robert Braswell (3.8 PPG), Woody Newton (3.5 PPG), John Bol Ajak (0.2 PPG)

In limbo: Quincy Guerrier (13.7 PPG)

Expected to return: Buddy Boeheim (17.8 PPG), Joseph Girard III (9.8 PPG), Bourama Sidibe (6.0 PPG in 2019-20), Jesse Edwards (1.9 PPG), Frank Anselem (1.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Benny Williams (No. 30), Cole Swider (5.7 PPG at Villanova), Jimmy Boeheim (16.7 PPG at Cornell), Symir Torrence (2.4 PPG at Marquette)

Virginia Cavaliers

Departed or expected to depart: Sam Hauser (16.0 PPG), Jay Huff (13.0 PPG), Casey Morsell (4.4 PPG), Tomas Woldetensae (4.4 PPG), Justin McKoy (3.5 PPG), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (0.9 PPG)

In limbo: Trey Murphy III (11.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Kihei Clark (9.5 PPG), Reece Beekman (4.7 PPG), Francisco Caffaro (1.2 PPG), Kadin Shedrick (2.5 PPG), Carson McCorkle (0.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Taine Murray (NR), Jayden Gardner (18.3 PPG at East Carolina), Armaan Franklin (11.4 PPG at Indiana)

Virginia Tech Hokies

Departed or expected to depart: Wabissa Bede (3.9 PPG), Jalen Cone (9.2 PPG), Joe Bamisile (3.5 PPG), Cartier Diarra (7.5 PPG)

In limbo: Keve Aluma (15.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Tyrece Radford (12.2 PPG), Nahiem Alleyne (11.1 PPG), Justyn Mutts (9.5 PPG), Hunter Cattoor (8.5 PPG), David N'Guessan (2.6 PPG), Cordell Pemsl (2.1 PPG), Darius Maddox (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Sean Pedulla (three-star), Jalen Haynes (NR), Storm Murphy (17.8 PPG at Wofford), Michael Durr (8.8 PPG at South Florida)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Departed or expected to depart: Ian DuBose (10.9 PPG), Ismael Massoud (8.3 PPG), Jonah Antonio (6.4 PPG), Jalen Johnson (5.0 PPG), Jahcobi Neath (3.8 PPG), Quadry Adams (2.2 PPG), Isaiah Wilkins (1.9 PPG), Emmanuel Okpomo (1.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Daivien Williamson (12.9 PPG), Tariq Ingraham (11.0 PPG), Isaiah Mucius (10.3 PPG), Ody Oguama (7.6 PPG), Carter Whitt (4.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Lucas Taylor (four-star), Robert McCray V (three-star), Cameron Hildreth (NR), Dallas Walton (6.5 PPG at Colorado), Jake LaRavia (12.3 PPG at Indiana State), Damari Monsanto (11.8 PPG at East Tennessee State)

Big East

Butler Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Markeese Hastings (0.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Chuck Harris (12.9 PPG), Bryce Nze (11.4 PPG), Jair Bolden (10.5 PPG), Aaron Thompson (10.4 PPG), Bryce Golden (10.4 PPG), Bo Hodges (8.2 PPG), Myles Tate (6.7 PPG), JaKobe Coles (6.3 PPG), Christian David (1.8 PPG), Myles Wilmoth (1.7 PPG), John-Michael Mulloy (0.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Pierce Thomas (four-star), D.J. Hughes (three-star), Jayden Taylor (three-star), Ty Groce (15.2 PPG at Eastern Michigan)

Creighton Bluejays

Departed or expected to depart: Marcus Zegarowski (15.8 PPG), Mitch Ballock (9.9 PPG), Denzel Mahoney (12.5 PPG), Damien Jefferson (11.9 PPG), Christian Bishop (11.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Shereef Mitchell (3.3 PPG), Alex O'Connell (3.4 PPG), Antwann Jones (3.4 PPG), Ryan Kalkbrenner (5.9 PPG), Jacob Epperson (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Ryan Nembhard (No. 60), Mason Miller (No. 86), John Christofilis (three-star)

DePaul Blue Demons

Departed or expected to depart: Charlie Moore (14.4 PPG), Oscar Lopez Jr. (8.8 PPG), Pauly Paulicap (7.2 PPG), Ray Salnave (6.3 PPG), Nick Ongenda (5.7 PPG), Kobe Elvis (5.2 PPG), Darious Hall (4.9 PPG), Keon Edwards (1.8 PPG)

In limbo: Romeo Weems (7.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Javon Freeman-Liberty (14.4 PPG), David Jones (5.1 PPG), Courvoisier McCauley (3.1 PPG), Nick Ongenda

Newcomers: Ahamad Bynum (No. 73), Kok Yat (three-star), Brett Hardt Jr. (NR), Tyon Grant-Foster (3.1 PPG at Kansas), Jalen Terry (2.9 PPG at Oregon)

Georgetown Hoyas

Departed or expected to depart: Jahvon Blair (15.4 PPG), Qudus Wahab (12.7 PPG), Jamorko Pickett (12.2 PPG), Chudier Bile (10.2 PPG), T.J. Berger (1.4 PPG)

In limbo: Jalen Harris (4.0 PPG)

Expected to return: Donald Carey (8.0 PPG), Dante Harris (8.0 PPG), Timothy Ighoefe (2.5 PPG), Jamari Sibley (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Aminu Mohammed (No. 25), Jordan Riley (four-star), Ryan Mutombo (four-star), Jalin Billingsley (three-star), Tyler Beard (three-star), Tre King (14.9 PPG at Eastern Kentucky), Kaiden Rice (17.6 PPG at The Citadel)

Marquette Golden Eagles

Departed or expected to depart: D.J. Carton (13.0 PPG), Koby McEwen (10.2 PPG), Jamal Cain (9.6 PPG), Theo John (8.0 PPG), Symir Torrence (2.4 PPG), Dexter Akanno (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: Dawson Garcia (13.0 PPG)

Expected to return: Justin Lewis (7.8 PPG), Greg Elliott (6.2 PPG), Jose Perez (3.1 PPG), Oso Ighodaro (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Stevie Mitchell (No. 88), Kameron Jones (four-star), Emarion Ellis (four-star), Keeyan Itejere (four-star), David Joplin (three-star), Tyler Kolek (10.8 PPG at George Mason), Kur Kuath (5.1 PPG at Oklahoma), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (2.5 PPG at Clemson)

Providence Friars

Departed or expected to depart: Jimmy Nichols Jr. (6.1 PPG), Greg Gantt (4.0 PPG), Kris Monroe (1.1 PPG), Jyare Davis (redshirt)

In limbo: David Duke (16.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Nate Watson (16.9 PPG), A.J. Reeves (9.6 PPG), Noah Horchler (6.7 PPG), Jared Bynum (6.8 PPG), Alyn Breed (5.0 PPG), Ed Croswell (2.3 PPG), Brycen Goodine (1.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Rafael Castro (four-star), Legend Geeter (three-star), Al Durham (11.3 PPG at Indiana), Justin Minaya (7.0 PPG at South Carolina)

St. John's Red Storm

Departed or expected to depart: Greg Williams Jr. (9.5 PPG), Rasheem Dunn (9.4 PPG), Isaih Moore (9.2 PPG), Vince Cole (8.7 PPG), Marcellus Earlington (6.8 PPG), Josh Roberts (2.6 PPG), Johnathan McGriff (0.7 PPG), David Caraher (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: Julian Champagnie (19.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Posh Alexander (10.9 PPG), Dylan Addae-Wusu (6.5 PPG), Arnaldo Toro (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Rafael Pinzon (three-star), Drissa Traore (three-star), O'mar Stanley (NR), Montez Mathis (8.3 PPG at Rutgers), Aaron Wheeler (3.9 PPG at Purdue), Stef Smith (13.6 PPG at Vermont), Joel Soriano (10.4 PPG at Fordham)

Seton Hall Pirates

Departed or expected to depart: Sandro Mamukelashvili (17.5 PPG), Shavar Reynolds (7.7 PPG), Bryce Aiken (5.7 PPG), Takal Molson (5.3 PPG), Dimingus Stevens (0.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jared Rhoden (14.9 PPG), Myles Cale (11.9 PPG), Tyrese Samuel (5.4 PPG), Ike Obiagu (4.9 PPG), Tray Jackson (1.3 PPG), Jahari Long (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Brandon Weston (No. 76), Tyler Powell (four-star), Ryan Conway (four-star), Jamir Harris (20.5 PPG at American), Alexis Yetna (9.5 PPG at South Florida), Kadary Richmond (6.3 PPG at Syracuse)

UConn Huskies

Departed or expected to depart: James Bouknight (18.7 PPG), Brendan Adams (4.5 PPG), Josh Carlton (3.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: R.J. Cole (12.2 PPG), Tyrese Martin (10.3 PPG), Tyler Polley (7.5 PPG), Isaiah Whaley (8.0 PPG), Adama Sanogo (7.3 PPG), Jalen Gaffney (6.1 PPG), Andre Jackson (2.7 PPG), Akok Akok (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Samson Johnson (No. 39), Rahsool Diggins (No. 56), Jordan Hawkins (No. 57)

Villanova Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (15.7 PPG), Cole Swider (5.7 PPG)

In limbo: Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (injury)

Expected to return: Collin Gillespie (14.0 PPG), Justin Moore (12.9 PPG), Jermaine Samuels (12.0 PPG), Caleb Daniels (9.6 PPG), Brandon Slater (3.8 PPG), Eric Dixon (3.0 PPG), Bryan Antoine (2.3 PPG), Chris Arcidiacono (0.9 PPG), Trey Patterson (two games)

Newcomers: Jordan Longino (No. 81), Nnanna Njoku (No. 91), Angelo Brizzi (four-star)

Xavier Musketeers

Departed or expected to depart: Jason Carter (5.5 PPG), C.J. Wilcher (3.3 PPG), Danny Ramsey (4.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Paul Scruggs (14.0 PPG), Zach Freemantle (16.1 PPG), Nate Johnson (11.4 PPG), Dwon Odom (6.6 PPG), Adam Kunkel (7.0 PPG), Colby Jones (7.7 PPG), KyKy Tandy (6.6 PPG), Bryan Griffin (3.9 PPG), Dieonte Miles (2.6 PPG), Ben Stanley (6.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Cesare Edwards (four-star), Elijah Tucker (three-star), Jack Nunge (7.1 PPG at Iowa)

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini

Departed or expected to depart: Ayo Dosunmu (20.1 PPG), Kofi Cockburn (17.7 PPG), Adam Miller (8.3 PPG), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (5.1 PPG), Jermaine Hamlin (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Trent Frazier (10.2 PPG), Andre Curbelo (9.1 PPG), Da'Monte Williams (5.5 PPG), Jacob Grandison (4.6 PPG), Coleman Hawkins (1.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Ramses Melendez (No. 54), Luke Goode (No. 80), Brandin Podziemski (four-star), Omar Payne (3.8 PPG at Florida), Alfonso Plummer (13.6 PPG at Utah)

Indiana Hoosiers

Departed or expected to depart: Armaan Franklin (11.4 PPG), Al Durham (11.3 PPG), Joey Brunk (6.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.1 PPG), Race Thompson (9.1 PPG), Rob Phinisee (7.1 PPG), Jerome Hunter (6.3 PPG), Trey Galloway (3.6 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (2.2 PPG), Khristian Lander (2.1 PPG), Anthony Leal (1.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Tamar Bates (No. 23), Logan Duncomb (No. 87), Xavier Johnson (14.2 PPG at Pittsburgh), Miller Kopp (11.3 PPG at Northwestern), Parker Stewart (19.2 PPG at Tennessee-Martin)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Departed or expected to depart: Luka Garza (24.1 PPG), CJ Fredrick (7.5 PPG), Jack Nunge (7.1 PPG), Austin Ash (1.7 PPG), Michael Baer (0.3 PPG)

In limbo: Joe Wieskamp (14.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Jordan Bohannon (10.6 PPG), Keegan Murray (7.2 PPG), Patrick McCaffery (5.2 PPG), Joe Toussaint (3.7 PPG), Connor McCaffery (3.3 PPG), Tony Perkins (1.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Payton Sandfort (three-star), Riley Mulvey (NR), Filip Rebraca (16.8 PPG at North Dakota)

Maryland Terrapins

Departed or expected to depart: Darryl Morsell (9.0 PPG), Jairus Hamilton (6.5 PPG), Galin Smith (3.7 PPG), Chol Marial (1.6 PPG), Aquan Smart (1.4 PPG)

In limbo: Eric Ayala (15.1 PPG), Aaron Wiggins (14.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Donta Scott (11.0 PPG), Hakim Hart (7.1 PPG), James Graham III (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Julian Reese (No. 49), Ike Cornish (four-star), Fatts Russell (14.7 PPG at Rhode Island), Qudus Wahab (12.7 PPG at Georgetown), Ian Martinez (5.2 PPG at Utah)

Michigan Wolverines

Departed or expected to depart: Isaiah Livers (13.1 PPG), Mike Smith (9.0 PPG), Chaundee Brown (8.0 PPG), Austin Davis (5.4 PPG)

In limbo: Franz Wagner (12.5 PPG), Hunter Dickinson (14.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Eli Brooks (9.5 PPG), Brandon Johns Jr. (4.9 PPG), Terrance Williams II (1.9 PPG), Jace Howard (1.1 PPG), Zeb Jackson (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Caleb Houstan (No. 6), Moussa Diabate (No. 11), Frankie Collins (No. 36), Kobe Bufkin (No. 38), Will Tschetter (four-star), Isaiah Barnes (four-star)

Michigan State Spartans

Departed or expected to depart: Joshua Langford (9.7 PPG), Rocket Watts (7.7 PPG), Foster Loyer (4.2 PPG), Thomas Kithier (2.4 PPG)

In limbo: Aaron Henry (15.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Joey Hauser (9.7 PPG), Gabe Brown (7.2 PPG), Malik Hall (5.0 PPG), Julius Marble II (4.0 PPG), Marcus Bingham Jr. (3.5 PPG), A.J. Hoggard (2.5 PPG), Mady Sissoko (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Max Christie (No. 16), Pierre Brooks (No. 51), Jaden Akins (No. 52), Tyson Walker (18.8 PPG at Northeastern)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Departed or expected to depart: Marcus Carr (19.4 PPG), Liam Robbins (11.7 PPG), Gabe Kalscheur (9.2 PPG), Jamal Mashburn Jr. (8.2 PPG), Tre' Williams (5.8 PPG), Eric Curry (3.7 PPG), David Mutaf (3.3 PPG), Martice Mitchell (1.3 PPG), Sam Freeman (1.1 PPG), Jarvis Omersa (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: Brandon Johnson (8.9 PPG)

Expected to return: Both Gach (6.8 PPG), Isaiah Ihnen (2.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Treyton Thompson (three-star), Sean Sutherlin (12.8 PPG at New Hampshire), Jamison Battle (17.3 PPG at George Washington), Payton Willis (13.4 PPG at Charleston), Luke Loewe (16.2 PPG at William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (16.4 PPG at Lafayette)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Departed or expected to depart: Teddy Allen (16.5 PPG), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (3.9 PPG), Yvan Ouedraogo (3.4 PPG), Akol Arop (1.0 PPG), Elijah Wood (0.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Trey McGowens (10.7 PPG), Dalano Banton (9.6 PPG), Lat Mayen (8.6 PPG), Kobe Webster (8.1 PPG), Derrick Walker (5.9 PPG), Shamiel Stevenson (5.5 PPG), Trevor Lakes (3.2 PPG), Eduardo Andre (2.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Bryce McGowens (No. 24), Wilhelm Breidenbach (No. 75), Oleg Kojenets (three-star), Keisei Tominaga (JC), C.J. Wilcher (3.3 PPG at Xavier), Keon Edwards (1.8 PPG at DePaul)

Northwestern Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Miller Kopp (11.3 PPG), Anthony Gaines (3.9 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Chase Audige (12.3 PPG), Pete Nance (11.1 PPG), Boo Buie (10.3 PPG), Ryan Young (7.8 PPG), Robbie Beran (5.7 PPG), Ty Berry (5.1 PPG), Ryan Greer (2.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Casey Simmons (No. 97), Julian Roper (four-star), Brooks Barnhizer (three-star), Elyjah Williams (13.9 PPG)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Departed or expected to depart: CJ Walker (9.5 PPG), Musa Jallow (2.9 PPG), Jimmy Sotos (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: Duane Washington Jr. (16.4 PPG), E.J. Liddell (16.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Justice Sueing (10.7 PPG), Kyle Young (8.6 PPG), Justin Ahrens (5.7 PPG), Zed Key (5.2 PPG), Seth Towns (3.8 PPG), Meechie Johnson Jr. (1.2 PPG), Eugene Brown III (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Malaki Branham (No. 32), Kalen Etzler (four-star), Jamari Wheeler (6.8 PPG at Penn State), Joey Brunk (6.8 PPG at Indiana)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Departed or expected to depart: Myreon Jones (15.3 PPG), Izaiah Brockington (12.6 PPG), Jamari Wheeler (6.8 PPG), Trent Buttrick (3.0 PPG), Kyle McCloskey (0.6 PPG), Patrick Kelly

In limbo:

Expected to return: Seth Lundy (10.1 PPG), John Harrar (8.8 PPG), Sam Sessoms (8.2 PPG), Myles Dread (7.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Jaheam Cornwall (14.1 PPG at Gardner-Webb), Jalen Pickett (12.9 PPG at Siena)

Purdue Boilermakers

Departed or expected to depart: Aaron Wheeler (3.9 PPG), Emmanuel Dowuona (1.3 PPG)

In limbo: Trevion Williams (15.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Jaden Ivey (11.1 PPG), Sasha Stefanovic (9.3 PPG), Zach Edey (8.7 PPG), Eric Hunter Jr. (8.5 PPG), Brandon Newman (8.0 PPG), Mason Gillis (5.2 PPG), Isaiah Thompson (4.2 PPG), Ethan Morton (0.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Trey Kaufman (No. 43), Caleb Furst (No. 71), Brian Waddell (NR)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Departed or expected to depart: Jacob Young (14.1 PPG), Montez Mathis (8.3 PPG), Myles Johnson (8.0 PPG), Mamadou Doucoure (1.3 PPG), Daniel Lobach

In limbo: Geo Baker (10.4 PPG), Ron Harper Jr. (14.9 PPG)

Expected to return: Paul Mulcahy (5.9 PPG), Caleb McConnell (5.7 PPG), Cliff Omoruyi (3.8 PPG), Mawot Mag (2.0 PPG), Jaden Jones (0.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Aundre Hyatt (4.2 PPG at LSU), Jalen Miller (NR)

Wisconsin Badgers

Departed or expected to depart: D'Mitrik Trice (13.9 PPG), Micah Potter (12.5 PPG), Aleem Ford (8.7 PPG), Nate Reuvers (8.3 PPG), Trevor Anderson (3.1 PPG), Joe Hedstrom (0.4 PPG), Walt McGrory

In limbo:

Expected to return: Brad Davison (10.0 PPG), Jonathan Davis (7.0 PPG), Tyler Wahl (5.2 PPG), Ben Carlson (2.9 PPG), Steven Crowl (0.8 PPG), Jordan Davis (0.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Chucky Hepburn (four-star), Matthew Mors (four-star), Markus Ilver (four-star), Chris Hodges (three-star), Jahcobi Neath (3.8 PPG at Wake Forest)

Big 12

Baylor Bears

Departed or expected to depart: Jared Butler (16.5 PPG), Davion Mitchell (14.0 PPG), MaCio Teague (15.9 PPG), Mark Vital (5.7 PPG), Tristan Clark (4.0 PPG)

In limbo: Matthew Mayer (8.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Adam Flagler (9.0 PPG), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (6.3 PPG), L.J. Cryer (3.7 PPG), Flo Thamba (3.6 PPG), Zach Loveday (2.5 PPG), Jordan Turner (2.0 PPG), Dain Dainja (sat out)

Newcomers: Kendall Brown (No. 15), Langston Love (No. 26), Jeremy Sochan (three-star), James Akinjo (15.6 PPG at Arizona)

Iowa State Cyclones

Departed or expected to depart: Rasir Bolton (15.5 PPG), Jalen Coleman-Lands (14.3 PPG), Solomon Young (10.7 PPG), Tyler Harris (7.5 PPG), Darlinstone Dubar (2.3 PPG), Dudley Blackwell (1.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Javan Johnson (9.7 PPG), Tre Jackson (5.1 PPG), Xavier Foster (4.0 PPG), Jaden Walker (3.2 PPG), George Conditt IV (2.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Tyrese Hunter (No. 37), Tristan Enaruna (2.8 PPG), Gabe Kalscheur (9.2 PPG), Aljaz Kunc (6.3 PPG at Washington State), Caleb Grill (9.1 PPG at UNLV), Robert Jones (9.1 PPG at Denver)

Kansas Jayhawks

Departed or expected to depart: Marcus Garrett (10.4 PPG), Bryce Thompson (4.9 PPG), Tyon Grant-Foster (3.1 PPG), Tristan Enaruna (2.8 PPG), Latrell Jossell (1.3 PPG), Gethro Muscadin (0.2 PPG)

In limbo: Ochai Agbaji (14.2 PPG), Jalen Wilson (12.1 PPG)

Expected to return: David McCormack (13.4 PPG), Christian Braun (9.8 PPG), Mitch Lightfoot (3.4 PPG), Dajuan Harris (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Zach Clemence (No. 34), K.J. Adams (No. 45), Bobby Pettiford (No. 90), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (four-star), Sydney Curry (JC), Cam Martin (25.0 PPG at Missouri Southern), Joseph Yesufu (12.8 PPG at Drake)

Kansas State Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: DaJuan Gordon (9.1 PPG), Antonio Gordon (5.8 PPG), Rudi Williams (4.8 PPG), Joe Petrakis (1.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Nijel Pack (12.7 PPG), Mike McGuirl (11.8 PPG), Davion Bradford (7.7 PPG), Selton Miguel (7.2 PPG), Kaosi Ezeagu (5.2 PPG), Montavious Murphy (2.8 PPG), Carlton Linguard Jr. (2.2 PPG), Luke Kasubke (2.2 PPG), Seryee Lewis (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Logan Landers (three-star), Maximus Edwards (NR), Ismael Massoud (8.3 PPG), Mark Smith (9.7 PPG), Markquis Nowell (14.3 PPG)

Oklahoma Sooners

Departed or expected to depart: Austin Reaves (18.3 PPG), De'Vion Harmon (12.9 PPG), Brady Manek (10.8 PPG), Alondes Williams (6.7 PPG), Kur Kuath (5.1 PPG), Victor Iwuakor (2.9 PPG), Trey Phipps (2.6 PPG), Anyang Garang (0.8 PPG), Josh O'Garro

In limbo:

Expected to return: Umoja Gibson (9.1 PPG), Elijah Harkless (8.1 PPG), Jalen Hill (4.4 PPG)

Newcomers: C.J. Noland (No. 96), Bijan Cortes (four-star), Alston Mason (three-star), Tanner Groves (17.2 PPG at Eastern Washington), Jacob Groves (9.3 PPG at Eastern Washington), Ethan Chargois (8.8 PPG at SMU), Jordan Goldwire (5.8 PPG at Duke)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Departed or expected to depart: Cade Cunningham (20.1 PPG), Bryce Williams (7.3 PPG), Ferron Flavors Jr. (3.4 PPG)

In limbo: Avery Anderson III (12.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Kalib Boone (9.4 PPG), Isaac Likekele (9.1 PPG), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (9.0 PPG), Rondel Walker (7.8 PPG), Keylan Boone (4.4 PPG), Chris Harris Jr. (3.4 PPG in 2019-20), Bernard Kouma (1.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Woody Newton (3.5 PPG at Syracuse), Tyreek Smith (2.6 PPG at Texas Tech)

Texas Longhorns

Departed or expected to depart: Matt Coleman III (13.2 PPG), Jericho Sims (9.2 PPG), Kai Jones (8.8 PPG), Donovan Williams (3.3 PPG), Kamaka Hepa (2.9 PPG), Gerald Liddell (2.1 PPG), Royce Hamm Jr. (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: Courtney Ramey (12.2 PPG), Greg Brown (9.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Andrew Jones (14.6 PPG), Jase Febres (5.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Jaylon Tyson (No. 29), Timmy Allen (17.2 PPG at Utah), Dylan Disu (15.0 PPG at Vanderbilt), Christian Bishop (11.0 PPG at Creighton), Devin Askew (6.5 PPG at Kentucky)

TCU Horned Frogs

Departed or expected to depart: Jaedon LeDee (5.8 PPG), PJ Fuller (5.8 PPG), Kevin Easley Jr. (4.5 PPG), Taryn Todd (4.5 PPG), Terren Frank (1.9 PPG), Mickey Pearson Jr. (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: RJ Nembhard (15.7 PPG), Kevin Samuel (8.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Mike Miles (13.6 PPG), Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (6.8 PPG), Francisco Farabello (5.3 PPG), Eddie Lampkin (0.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Souleymane Doumbia (JC), Maxwell Evans (8.5 PPG at Vanderbilt), Xavier Cork (12.7 PPG at Western Carolina), Shahada Wells (16.8 PPG at Texas-Arlington), Damion Baugh (3.4 PPG at Memphis), Micah Peavy (5.7 PPG at Texas Tech), Emanuel Miller (16.2 PPG at Texas A&M)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Departed or expected to depart: Kyler Edwards (10.1 PPG), Micah Peavy (5.7 PPG), Nimari Burnett (5.3 PPG), Jamarius Burton (4.3 PPG), Tyreek Smith (2.6 PPG), Vladislav Goldin (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: Mac McClung (15.5 PPG), Terrence Shannon Jr. (12.9 PPG)

Expected to return: Kevin McCullar (10.4 PPG), Marcus Santos-Silva (8.3 PPG), Chibuzo Agbo (2.0 PPG), Clarence Nadolny (1.8 PPG), Avery Benson (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: K.J. Allen (JC), Chandler Jacobs (20.8 PPG at Dallas Baptist), Adonis Arms (10.5 PPG at Winthrop)

West Virginia Mountaineers

Departed or expected to depart: Derek Culver (14.3 PPG), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (7.7 PPG), Jordan McCabe (2.2 PPG)

In limbo: Miles McBride (15.9 PPG), Taz Sherman (13.4 PPG), Sean McNeil (12.2 PPG)

Expected to return: Jalen Bridges (5.9 PPG), Gabe Osabuohien (1.7 PPG), Isaiah Cottrell (1.6 PPG), Kedrian Johnson Jr. (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Seth Wilson (four-star), Kobe Johnson (NR), Malik Curry (15.7 PPG at Old Dominion), Pauly Paulicap (7.2 PPG at DePaul), Dimon Carrigan (6.8 PPG at FIU)

Pac-12

Arizona Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: James Akinjo (15.6 PPG), Jemarl Baker Jr. (12.0 PPG), Terrell Brown Jr. (7.3 PPG), Ira Lee (3.0 PPG), Daniel Batcho (redshirt), Tibet Gorener

In limbo:

Expected to return: Azuolas Tubelis (12.2 PPG), Bennedict Mathurin (10.8 PPG), Jordan Brown (9.4 PPG), Kerr Kriisa (5.5 PPG), Christian Koloko (5.3 PPG), Dalen Terry (4.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Shane Nowell (No. 67), Oumar Ballo (2.5 PPG at Gonzaga)

Arizona State Sun Devils

Departed or expected to depart: Remy Martin (19.1 PPG), Josh Christopher (14.3 PPG), Alonzo Verge Jr. (14.0 PPG), Marcus Bagley (10.8 PPG), Holland Woods (6.7 PPG), Jaelen House (5.3 PPG), Taeshon Cherry (3.9 PPG), Chris Osten (2.7 PPG), Kyle Feit (0.8 PPG), Pavlo Dziuba (0.4 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jalen Graham (8.1 PPG), Kimani Lawrence (8.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Enoch Boakye (NR), Demari Williams (NR), Will Felton (three-star), Justin Rochelin (three-star), Jamiya Neal (NR), Jay Heath (14.5 PPG at Boston College), AJ Bramah (21.0 PPG at Robert Morris), Marreon Jackson (18.1 PPG at Toledo), DJ Horne (15.1 PPG at Illinois State)

California Golden Bears

Departed or expected to depart: Matt Bradley (18.0 PPG), Ryan Betley (8.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Andre Kelly (10.3 PPG), Grant Anticevich (8.9 PPG), Makale Foreman (7.2 PPG), Jarred Hyder (5.4 PPG), Joel Brown (5.2 PPG), Lars Thiemann (2.9 PPG), Jalen Celestine (2.8 PPG), Kuany Kuany (2.3 PPG), D.J. Thorpe (1.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Obinna Anyanwu (three-star), Marsalis Roberson (NR), Sam Alajiki (NR)

Colorado Buffaloes

Departed or expected to depart: McKinley Wright IV (15.2 PPG), Jeriah Horne (10.8 PPG), D'Shawn Schwartz (9.3 PPG), Dallas Walton (6.5 PPG), Maddox Daniels (5.3 PPG), Isaac Jessup (0.5 PPG), Alexander Strating

In limbo:

Expected to return: Evan Battey (10.1 PPG), Jabari Walker (7.6 PPG), Eli Parquet (5.2 PPG), Keeshawn Barthelemy (3.7 PPG), Tristan da Silva (2.7 PPG), Luke O'Brien (1.5 PPG), Nique Clifford (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Lawson Lovering (No. 72), Quincy Allen (No. 74), K.J. Simpson (No. 95), Drew Carter (three-star), Javon Ruffin (three-star), Julian Hammond III (three-star), Mason Faulkner (16.9 PPG at Western Carolina)

Oregon Ducks

Departed or expected to depart: Eugene Omoruyi (17.1 PPG), Chris Duarte (17.1 PPG), LJ Figueroa (12.3 PPG), Chandler Lawson (4.4 PPG), Amauri Hardy (3.9 PPG), Aaron Estrada (3.1 PPG), Jalen Terry (2.9 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Will Richardson (11.3 PPG), Eric Williams Jr. (10.0 PPG), N'Faly Dante (8.2 PPG), Franck Kepnang (2.6 PPG), Lok Wur (1.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Nate Bittle (No. 9), De'Vion Harmon (12.9 PPG at Oklahoma), Isaac Johnson (No. 61 in 2019)

Oregon State Beavers

Departed or expected to depart: Ethan Thompson (15.7 PPG), Zach Reichle (7.2 PPG), Roman Silva (5.6 PPG), Alfred Hollins (3.7 PPG), Dearon Tucker (2.7 PPG), Tariq Silver (1.6 PPG), Julien Franklin (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: Warith Alatishe (9.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Jarod Lucas (12.7 PPG), Maurice Calloo (5.8 PPG), Gianni Hunt (5.2 PPG), Rodrigue Andela (4.3 PPG), Isaiah Johnson (1.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Dashawn Davis (JC), Ahmad Rand (played three games at Memphis), Chol Marial (1.6 PPG at Maryland), Xzavier Malone-Key (12.3 PPG at Fairleigh Dickinson)

Stanford Cardinal

Departed or expected to depart: Oscar da Silva (18.5 PPG), Ziaire Williams (10.7 PPG), Daejon Davis (10.3 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jaiden Delaire (12.5 PPG), Spencer Jones (8.2 PPG), Bryce Wills (7.5 PPG), Michael O'Connell (6.7 PPG), Noah Taitz (3.3 PPG), Lukas Kisunas (3.3 PPG), Max Murrell (2.3 PPG), Brandon Angel (1.7 PPG), James Keefe (1.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Harrison Ingram (No. 20), Isa Silva (No. 53), Jarvis Moss (three-star)

UCLA Bruins

Departed or expected to depart: Jalen Hill (6.5 PPG)

In limbo: Johnny Juzang (15.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Chris Smith (12.6 PPG), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12.3 PPG), Jules Bernard (10.5 PPG), Cody Riley (9.8 PPG), David Singleton (4.8 PPG), Jake Kyman (3.1 PPG), Mac Etienne (2.6 PPG), Jaylen Clark (2.5 PPG), Kenneth Nwuba (0.1 PPG)

Newcomers:Peyton Watson (No. 10), Will McClendon (No. 65), Myles Johnson (8.0 PPG at Rutgers)

USC Trojans

Departed or expected to depart: Evan Mobley (16.4 PPG), Tahj Eaddy (13.6 PPG), Isaiah White (7.6 PPG), Noah Baumann (3.6 PPG)

In limbo: Isaiah Mobley (9.9 PPG)

Expected to return: Drew Peterson (9.8 PPG), Ethan Anderson (5.7 PPG), Chevez Goodwin (5.6 PPG), Max Agbonkpolo (3.9 PPG), Reese Waters (0.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Malik Thomas (No. 85), Harrison Hornery (four-star), Kobe Johnson (four-star), Boogie Ellis (10.2 PPG at Memphis)

Utah Utes

Departed or expected to depart: Timmy Allen (17.2 PPG), Alfonso Plummer (13.6 PPG), Pelle Larsson (8.2 PPG), Ian Martinez (5.2 PPG), Jordan Kellier (1.3 PPG), Brendan Wenzel

In limbo:

Expected to return: Branden Carlson (9.4 PPG), Mikael Jantunen (8.9 PPG), Riley Battin (6.6 PPG), Rylan Jones (4.4 PPG), Lahat Thioune (1.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Lazar Stefanovic (NR), David Jenkins Jr. (14.8 PPG at UNLV), Marco Anthony (10.0 PPG at Utah State), Rollie Worster (9.1 PPG at Utah State), Gabe Madsen (1.5 PPG at Cincinnati)

Washington Huskies

Departed or expected to depart: Marcus Tsohonis (10.4 PPG), Erik Stevenson (9.3 PPG), Hameir Wright (6.2 PPG), RaeQuan Battle (4.6 PPG), Nate Pryor (4.1 PPG), J'Raan Brooks (3.1 PPG)

In limbo: Quade Green (15.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Jamal Bey (10.3 PPG), Nate Roberts (5.2 PPG), Riley Sorn (3.1 PPG), Cole Bajema (3.1 PPG), Dominiq Penn (enrolled early)

Newcomers: Jackson Grant (No. 42), Samuel Ariyibi (NR), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (7.8 PPG at West Virginia), Terrell Brown Jr. (7.3 PPG at Arizona)

Washington State Cougars

Departed or expected to depart: Isaac Bonton (17.7 PPG), Aljaz Kunc (6.3 PPG), Myles Warren (2.1 PPG), Tony Miller (1.9 PPG), Brandton Chatfield (1.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Noah Williams (14.1 PPG), Efe Abogidi (8.9 PPG), Dishon Jackson (7.2 PPG), Andrej Jakimovski (5.5 PPG), T.J. Bamba (4.2 PPG), Ryan Rapp (3.5 PPG), Volodymyr Markovetskyy (2.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Myles Rice (three-star), Kim Aiken Jr. (11.3 PPG at Arizona), Tyrell Roberts (19.2 PPG at UC San Diego), Matt DeWolf (3.2 PPG at Brown), Michael Flowers (21.0 PPG at South Alabama)

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Departed or expected to depart: John Petty Jr. (12.6 PPG), Herbert Jones (11.2 PPG), Jordan Bruner (5.6 PPG), Alex Reese (5.4 PPG)

In limbo: Jaden Shackelford (14.0 PPG), Joshua Primo (8.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Jahvon Quinerly (12.9 PPG), Keon Ellis (5.5 PPG), Juwan Gary (3.8 PPG), James Rojas (2.9 PPG), Darius Miles (2.2 PPG), Keon Ambrose-Hylton (1.1 PPG), Alex Tchikou

Newcomers: J.D. Davison (No. 13), Charles Bediako (No. 33), Jusaun Holt (No. 99), Nimari Burnett (5.3 PPG at Texas Tech), Noah Gurley (15.4 PPG at Furman)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Departed or expected to depart: Moses Moody (16.8 PPG), Justin Smith (13.7 PPG), Jalen Tate (10.9 PPG), Desi Sills (7.5 PPG), Vance Jackson (3.8 PPG), Ethan Henderson (1.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: JD Notae (12.8 PPG), Davonte Davis (8.5 PPG), Connor Vanover (6.3 PPG), Jaylin Williams (3.7 PPG), Khalen Robinson (2.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Chance Moore (No. 70), Akol Mawein (JC), Chris Lykes (15.5 PPG at Miami), Stanley Umude (21.6 PPG at South Dakota), Au'diese Toney (14.4 PPG at Pittsburgh), Kamani Johnson (11.0 PPG at Little Rock)

Auburn Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Sharife Cooper (20.2 PPG), Justin Powell (11.7 PPG), Jamal Johnson (9.4 PPG), Javon Franklin (1.3 PPG)

In limbo: JT Thor (9.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Allen Flanigan (14.3 PPG), Jaylin Williams (10.9 PPG), Devan Cambridge (8.9 PPG), Dylan Cardwell (3.8 PPG), Chris Moore (2.8 PPG), Babatunde Akingbola (1.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Jabari Smith (No. 5), Walker Kessler (4.4 PPG at North Carolina), Desi Sills (7.5 PPG at Arkansas), Zep Jasper (15.6 PPG at Charleston), Wendell Green Jr. (15.8 PPG at Eastern Kentucky)

Florida Gators

Departed or expected to depart: Tre Mann (16.0 PPG), Noah Locke (10.6 PPG), Scottie Lewis (7.9 PPG), Omar Payne (3.8 PPG), Ques Glover (2.5 PPG), Osayi Osifo (1.9 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Keyontae Johnson (16.0 PPG), Tyree Appleby (11.3 PPG), Colin Castleton (12.4 PPG), Anthony Duruji (6.1 PPG), Samson Ruzhentsev (2.0 PPG), Niels Lane (1.1 PPG), Jason Jitoboh (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Kowacie Reeves (No. 69), Brandon McKissic (17.2 PPG at UMKC), CJ Felder (9.7 PPG at Boston College), Myreon Jones (15.3 PPG at Penn State), Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (20.1 PPG at Charleston Southern)

Georgia Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Sahvir Wheeler (14.0 PPG), Toumani Camara (12.8 PPG), Justin Kier (9.5 PPG), Tye Fagan (9.2 PPG), Andrew Garcia (8.7 PPG), P.J. Horne (8.5 PPG), Christian Brown (4.4 PPG), Jaykwon Walton (1.0 PPG), Mikal Starks (0.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: K.D. Johnson (13.5 PPG), Jaxon Etter (2.4 PPG), Tyron McMillan (1.9 PPG), Jonathan Ned (1.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Tyrone Baker (three-star), Cameron McDowell (NR), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (0.9 PPG at Virginia), Noah Baumann (3.6 PPG at USC), Jailyn Ingram (12.4 PPG at FAU), Braelen Bridges (9.9 PPG at UIC)

Kentucky Wildcats

Departed or expected to depart: Brandon Boston Jr. (11.5 PPG), Olivier Sarr (10.8 PPG), Devin Askew (6.5 PPG)

In limbo: Davion Mintz (11.5 PPG), Isaiah Jackson (8.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Keiion Brooks Jr. (10.3 PPG), Dontaie Allen (5.4 PPG), Jacob Toppin (5.2 PPG), Lance Ware (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Daimion Collins (No. 17), Nolan Hickman (No. 22), Bryce Hopkins (No. 31), Kellan Grady (17.1 PPG at Davidson), Oscar Tshiebwe (8.5 PPG at West Virginia)

LSU Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Cameron Thomas (23.0 PPG), Trendon Watford (16.3 PPG), Javonte Smart (16.0 PPG), Jalen Cook (3.1 PPG), Aundre Hyatt (4.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Darius Days (11.6 PPG), Mwani Wilkinson (3.6 PPG), Josh LeBlanc Sr. (3.2 PPG), Shareef O'Neal (2.8 PPG), Eric Gaines (2.5 PPG, Josh Gray (0.8 PPG), Alex Fudge (redshirt)

Newcomers: Jerrell Colbert (No. 64), Brandon Murray (No. 93), Bradley Ezewiro (three-star), Seneca Knight (9.3 PPG at San Jose State), Xavier Pinson (13.6 PPG at Missouri), Tari Eason (7.3 PPG at Cincinnati)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Abdul Ado (5.9 PPG), Deivon Smith (5.2 PPG), Jalen Johnson (5.2 PPG), Keondre Montgomery (1.1 PPG), Quinten Post (2.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Iverson Molinar (16.7 PPG), D.J. Stewart (16.0 PPG), Tolu Smith (12.6 PPG), Derek Fountain (5.4 PPG), Cameron Matthews (2.7 PPG), Javian Davis (2.6 PPG)

Newcomers: KeShawn Murphy (No. 84), Alden Applewhite (four-star), Camryn Carter (NR), D.J. Jeffries (9.9 PPG at Memphis), Garrison Brooks (10.2 PPG at North Carolina)

Missouri Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Dru Smith (14.3 PPG), Xavier Pinson (13.6 PPG), Jeremiah Tilmon (12.4 PPG), Mark Smith (9.7 PPG), Mitchell Smith (4.5 PPG), Parker Braun (2.8 PPG), Torrence Watson (1.8 PPG), Drew Buggs (1.8 PPG), Ed Chang (1.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Kobe Brown (8.0 PPG), Javon Pickett (6.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Anton Brookshire (No. 100), Yaya Keita (three-star), Trevon Brazile (three-star), Sean Durugordon (three-star), Kaleb Brown (NR), Amari Davis (17.2 PPG at Green Bay), Jarron Coleman (13.8 PPG at Ball State), DaJuan Gordon (9.1 PPG at Kansas State)

Ole Miss Rebels

Departed or expected to depart: Devontae Shuler (15.3 PPG), Romello White (11.4 PPG), KJ Buffen (8.4 PPG), Khadim Sy (3.1 PPG), Dimencio Vaughn (1.7 PPG), Shon Robinson (1.3 PPG), Antavion Collum (1.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Jarkel Joiner (12.0 PPG), Luis Rodriguez (7.6 PPG, Matthew Murrell (4.2 PPG), Robert Allen (3.6 PPG), Austin Crowley (2.4 PPG), Sammy Hunter (2.2 PPG)

Newcomers: Daeshun Ruffin (No. 40), Eric Van Der Heijden (three-star), Grant Slatten (three-star), James White (three-star), Jaemyn Brakefield (3.5 PPG at Duke), Nysier Brooks (7.4 PPG at Miami), Tye Fagan (9.2 PPG at Georgia)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Departed or expected to depart: AJ Lawson (16.6 PPG), Justin Minaya (7.0 PPG), Trae Hannibal (6.0 PPG), Jalyn McCreary (5.1 PPG), T.J. Moss (4.3 PPG), Trey Anderson (2.5 PPG)

In limbo: Keyshawn Bryant (14.4 PPG), Jermaine Couisnard (10.1 PPG), Seventh Woods (5.4 PPG)

Expected to return: Wildens Leveque (6.1 PPG), Alanzo Frink (3.3 PPG), Tre-Vaughn Minott (2.5 PPG), Ja'Von Benson (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Devin Carter (No. 92), Jacobi Wright (four-star), TaQuan Woodley (three-star), Carlous Williams (NR), Erik Stevenson (9.3 PPG at Washington), AJ Wilson (7.8 PPG at George Mason), James Reese (10.9 PPG at North Texas), Chico Carter Jr. (12.7 PPG at Murray State)

Tennessee Volunteers

Departed or expected to depart: Jaden Springer (12.5 PPG), Keon Johnson (11.3 PPG), Yves Pons (8.7 PPG), E.J. Anosike (1.7 PPG), Davonte Gaines (0.7 PPG), Corey Walker Jr. (redshirt), Drew Pember (0.2 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: John Fulkerson (9.5 PPG), Santiago Vescovi (8.7 PPG), Victor Bailey (10.9 PPG, Josiah-Jordan James (8.0 PPG), Olivier Nkamhoua (2.3 PPG), Uros Plavsic (1.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Kennedy Chandler (No. 8), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (No. 19), Jonas Aidoo (No. 50), Jahmai Mashack (No. 79), Quentin Diboundje Eyobo (NR), Justin Powell (11.7 PPG at Auburn)

Texas A&M Aggies

Departed or expected to depart: Emanuel Miller (16.2 PPG), Quenton Jackson (10.4 PPG), Savion Flagg (8.8 PPG), Jay Jay Chandler (8.2 PPG), Kevin Marfo (2.6 PPG), Jaxson Robinson (2.1 PPG), Jonathan Aku (1.8 PPG), LaDamien Bradford (0.3 PPG), Cashius McNeilly (opted out)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Andre Gordon (8.3 PPG), Hassan Diarra (5.8 PPG), Hayden Hefner (2.1 PPG), Luke McGhee (0.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Manny Obaseki (No. 35), Wade Taylor (four-star), Ashton Smith (three-star), Marcus Williams (14.8 PPG at Wyoming), Javonte Brown (2.0 PPG at UConn), Ethan Henderson (1.2 PPG at Arkansas), Henry Coleman III (1.1 PPG at Duke)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Departed or expected to depart: Dylan Disu (15.0 PPG), Maxwell Evans (8.5 PPG), D.J. Harvey (6.3 PPG), Issac McBride (4.7 PPG), Clevon Brown (3.4 PPG), Ejike Obinna (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.8 PPG)

Expected to return: Jordan Wright (8.7 PPG), Trey Thomas (6.0 PPG), Myles Stute (3.9 PPG), Quentin Millora-Brown (3.1 PPG), Tyrin Lawrence (2.9 PPG), Braelee Albert (1.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Peyton Daniels (four-star), Gabe Dorsey (NR), Terren Frank (1.9 PPG at TCU), Liam Robbins (11.7 PPG at Minnesota), Rodney Chatman (7.9 PPG at Dayton)

Other notables

American

Houston Cougars

Departed or expected to depart: Quentin Grimes (18.0 PPG), DeJon Jarreau (10.8 PPG), Justin Gorham (8.5 PPG), Cameron Tyson (6.5 PPG), Brison Gresham (3.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Marcus Sasser (13.5 PPG), Tramon Mark (8.0 PPG), Fabian White Jr. (6.3 PPG), Reggie Chaney (4.6 PPG), Jamal Shead (3.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Robbie Armbrester (three-star), Ja'Vier Francis (three-star), Ramon Walker (NR), Josh Carlton (3.5 PPG at UConn), Kyler Edwards (10.1 PPG at Texas Tech), Taze Moore (12.2 PPG at Bakersfield)

Memphis Tigers

Departed or expected to depart: Boogie Ellis (10.2 PPG), D.J. Jeffries (9.9 PPG), Moussa Cisse (6.6 PPG), Damion Baugh (3.4 PPG), Lance Thomas (2.1 PPG), Jordan Nesbitt (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Landers Nolley II (13.1 PPG), DeAndre Williams (11.7 PPG), Lester Quinones (9.5 PPG), Alex Lomax (6.0 PPG), Malcolm Dandridge (3.8 PPG), Jayden Hardaway (2.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Johnathan Lawson (No. 61), Josh Minott (No. 68), Sam Onu (four-star), John Camden (three-star), Earl Timberlake (9.3 PPG at Miami), Tyler Harris (7.5 PPG at Iowa State), Chandler Lawson (4.4 PPG at Oregon)

SMU Mustangs

Departed or expected to depart: Tyson Jolly (9.3 PPG), Ethan Chargois (8.8 PPG), Darius McNeill (7.3 PPG), Charles Smith (5.2 PPG), Isiah Jasey (3.6 PPG), William Douglas (3.5 PPG), Everett Ray (0.9 PPG)

In limbo: Kendric Davis (19.0 PPG), Feron Hunt (11.1 PPG)

Expected to return: Emmanuel Bandoumel (10.2 PPG), Yor Anei (6.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Zhuric Phelps (four-star), Jalen Smith (NR), Marcus Weathers (15.3 PPG at Duquesne), Zach Nutall (19.3 PPG at Sam Houston State), Michael Weathers (16.5 PPG at Texas Southern)

Wichita State Shockers

Departed or expected to depart: Alterique Gilbert (10.3 PPG), Trey Wade (6.7 PPG), Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (3.0 PPG), Trevin Wade (2.1 PPG), Craig Porter Jr. (2.1 PPG), Jaden Seymour (1.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Tyson Etienne (16.3 PPG), Morris Udeze (10.3 PPG), Dexter Dennis (9.6 PPG), Ricky Council IV (7.1 PPG), Clarence Jackson (5.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Qua Grant (22.4 PPG at West Texas A&M), Joe Pleasant (10.5 PPG at Abilene Christian), Matthew McFarlane (JC)

Atlantic 10

Richmond Spiders

Departed or expected to depart: Blake Francis (16.1 PPG), Andre Weir (redshirt)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Grant Golden (12.7 PPG), Jacob Gilyard (12.3 PPG), Nathan Cayo (12.0 PPG), Nick Sherod (12.7 PPG in 19-20), Andre Gustavson (4.4 PPG), Matt Grace (3.3 PPG), Souleymane Koureissi (2.6 PPG), Isaiah Wilson (1.8 PPG), Connor Crabtree (4.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Malcolm Dread (NR), Jason Nelson (NR), Aiden Noyes (NR), Marcus Randolph (NR)

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Departed or expected to depart: Alejandro Vasquez (4.4 PPG), Jalen Shaw (1.4 PPG), Alpha Okoli (1.3 PPG), Eddie Creal (0.9 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Kyle Lofton (14.4 PPG), Jaren Holmes (13.8 PPG), Jalen Adaway (12.2 PPG), Dominick Welch (11.4 PPG), Osun Osunniyi (10.7 PPG)

Newcomers: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (5.2 PPG) at Pittsburgh), Quadry Adams (2.2 PPG at Wake Forest), Oluwasegun Durosinmi (JC)

Saint Louis Billikens

Departed or expected to depart: Jordan Goodwin (14.5 PPG), Hasahn French (9.2 PPG), Demarius Jacobs (4.9 PPG), Phillip Russell (2.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Javonte Perkins (17.1 PPG), Gibson Jimerson (7.8 PPG), Marten Linssen (5.5 PPG), Fred Thatch Jr. (5.4 PPG), Yuri Collins (5.1 PPG), Terrence Hargrove Jr. (4.2 PPG), Jimmy Bell Jr. (1.9 PPG)

Newcomers: Rashad Williams (13.6 PPG at Oakland), Jordan Nesbitt (1.0 PPG at Memphis), Francis Okoro (3.3 PPG at Oregon)

VCU Rams

Departed or expected to depart: Bones Hyland (19.5 PPG), Jimmy Clark III (5.9 PPG), Corey Douglas (4.5 PPG), Brendan Medley-Bacon (0.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Vince Williams Jr. (10.6 PPG), Jamir Watkins (7.2 PPG), Adrian Baldwin Jr. (6.7 PPG), Levi Stockard III (6.5 PPG), Hason Ward (6.4 PPG), KeShawn Curry (5.8 PPG), Josh Banks (3.1 PPG), Mikeal Brown-Jones (2.3 PPG)

Newcomers: Nick Kern (three-star), Jalen Deloach (three-star), Jayden Nunn (NR), Jimmy Nichols Jr. (6.1 PPG at Providence), Marcus Tsohonis (10.4 PPG at Washington)

Missouri Valley

Drake Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Joseph Yesufu (12.8 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: ShanQuan Hemphill (13.2 PPG), Roman Penn (11.2 PPG), Tremell Murphy (10.1 PPG), D.J. Wilkins (10.1 PPG), Garrett Sturtz (8.2 PPG), Darnell Brodie (7.7 PPG), Jonah Jackson (2.6 PPG), Nate Ferguson (2.5 PPG), Issa Samake (2.1 PPG), Okay Djamgouz (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Cooper DeVries (NR), Ayo Akinwole (13.0 PPG at Omaha)

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Departed or expected to depart: Cameron Krutwig, Baylor Hebb (3.7 PPG), Cooper Kaifes (2.0 PPG), Sami Ismail (1.7 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Lucas Williamson (8.8 PPG), Braden Norris (8.5 PPG), Keith Clemons (7.5 PPG), Aher Uguak (7.3 PPG), Marquise Kennedy (7.2 PPG), Tate Hall (6.5 PPG), Tom Welch (4.9 PPG), Jacob Hutson (3.2 PPG), Paxson Wojcik (2.5 PPG)

Newcomers: Ben Schwieger (NR), Chris Knight (14.8 PPG at Dartmouth), Ryan Schwieger (10.7 PPG at Princeton)

Mountain West

Boise State Broncos

Departed or expected to depart: Derrick Alston Jr. (17.0 PPG), RayJ Dennis (8.6 PPG), Donovan Ivory

In limbo:

Expected to return: Abu Kigab (11.8 PPG), Marcus Shaver Jr. (10.6 PPG), Devonaire Doutrive (8.9 PPG), Emmanuel Akot (8.8 PPG), Mladen Armus (8.1 PPG), Max Rice (5.9 PPG), Lukas Milner (2.5 PPG), Naje Smith (0.9 PPG)

Newcomers: R.J. Keene (three-star), Tyson Degenhart (NR)

Colorado State Rams

Departed or expected to depart:

In limbo:

Expected to return: David Roddy (15.9 PPG), Isaiah Stevens (15.3 PPG), Kendle Moore (10.5 PPG), Adam Thistlewood (9.1 PPG), James Moors (5.9 PPG), John Tonje (6.6 PPG), Dischon Thomas (5.2 PPG), Isaiah Rivera (2.6 PPG)

Newcomers: Jalen Lake (NR), Jalen Scott (NR), Baylor Hebb (3.7 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Nevada Wolf Pack

Departed or expected to depart: Zane Meeks (9.0 PPG), Kane Milling (4.8 PPG), Robby Robinson (1.0 PPG), Khristion Courseault (1.0 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Grant Sherfield (18.6 PPG), Desmond Cambridge (16.3 PPG), Warren Washington (10.0 PPG), Kwame Hymes (6.4 PPG), Tre Coleman (5.5 PPG), Daniel Foster (4.3 PPG), Alem Huseinovic (1.9 PPG), DeAndre Henry (1.8 PPG)

Newcomers: Nick Davidson (three-star), Jalen Weaver (three-star), Will Baker (2.1 PPG at Texas), Addison Patterson (4.6 PPG at Oregon), Trey Wade (6.7 PPG at Wichita State)

San Diego State Aztecs

Departed or expected to depart: Matt Mitchell (15.4 PPG), Jordan Schakel (14.4 PPG), Terrell Gomez (8.6 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Nathan Mensah (8.1 PPG), , Trey Pulliam (7.3 PPG), Joshua Tomaic (4.6 PPG), Keith Dinwiddie Jr. (5.1 PPG), Lamont Butler (4.3 PPG), Aguek Arop (4.2 PPG), Adam Seiko (4.2 PPG), Keshad Johnson (4.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Demarshay Johnson (NR), Matt Bradley (18.0 PPG), Tahirou Diabate (9.6 PPG at Portland in 2019-20)

Utah State Aggies

Departed or expected to depart: Neemias Queta (14.9 PPG), Marco Anthony (10.0 PPG), Rollie Worster (9.1 PPG), Alphonso Anderson (6.8 PPG), Zahar Vedischev (2.2 PPG), Max Shulga (1.6 PPG), Kuba Karwowski (0.5 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Justin Bean (11.4 PPG), Brock Miller (8.8 PPG), Steven Ashworth (6.1 PPG), Sean Bairstow (3.7 PPG), Trevin Dorius (2.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Dallin Grant (three-star), R.J. Eytle-Rock (14.3 PPG at UMBC), Brandon Horvath (13.1 PPG at UMBC)

WCC

BYU Cougars

Departed or expected to depart: Brandon Averette (11.7 PPG), Connor Harding (5.4 PPG), Kolby Lee (3.7 PPG), Wyatt Lowell (2.0 PPG), Jesse Wade (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: Alex Barcello (16.1 PPG), Matt Haarms (11.3 PPG)

Expected to return: Caleb Lohner (7.0 PPG), Gavin Baxter (6.5 PPG), Trevin Knell (6.1 PPG), Richard Harward (6.1 PPG), Gideon George (5.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Jake Wahlin (three-star), Fousseyni Traore (NR)

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Departed or expected to depart: Corey Kispert (18.6 PPG, NBA), Jalen Suggs (14.4 PPG, NBA), Aaron Cook (4.2, senior), Oumar Ballo (2.5 PPG), Pavel Zakharov (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: Drew Timme (19.0 PPG), Joel Ayayi (11.8)

Expected to return: Andrew Nembhard (9.1 PPG), Anton Watson (7.1 PPG), Julian Strawther (3.4 PPG), Dominick Harris (3.1 PPG), Ben Gregg (1.0 PPG), Martynas Arlauskas (0.1 PPG)

Newcomers: Chet Holmgren (No. 1), Hunter Sallis (No. 14), Kaden Perry (No. 62), Fanbo Zeng (four-star)

Others

Belmont Bruins

Departed or expected to depart: Mitch Listau (3.1 PPG)

In limbo:

Expected to return: Nick Muszynski (15.0 PPG), Luke Smith (12.7 PPG), JaCobi Wood (11.3 PPG), Grayson Murphy (10.9 PPG), Ben Sheppard (10.5 PPG), Caleb Hollander (9.3 PPG), Even Brauns (4.0 PPG)

Newcomers: Will Richard (NR), Isaiah Walker (NR)

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Departed or expected to depart: RJ Glasper (11.0 PPG), D'Mauria Jones (3.3 PPG), Sheldon Stevens (3.0 PPG), Justin Lovvorn (5.1 PPG)

In limbo: Max Abmas (24.5 PPG)

Expected to return: Kevin Obanor (18.7 PPG), Kareem Thompson (8.7 PPG), Carlos Jurgens (6.0 PPG), DeShang Weaver (6.0 PPG), Francis Lacis (4.1 PPG), Jonathan Alexandre (3.4 PPG)

Newcomers: Issac McBride (4.7 PPG at Vanderbilt), Trey Phipps (2.6 PPG at Oklahoma), Sir Isaac Herron (NR)