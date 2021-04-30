Bomani Jones explains why he's not completely sold on Gonzaga being labeled the new Duke of college basketball. (1:43)

Is Gonzaga turning into the new Duke? (1:43)

The rich got richer in college basketball on Friday when Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top-25 poll, landed transfer Rasir Bolton, his father, Ray Bolton, told ESPN.

Bolton, who averaged 15.5 points and 3.9 assists for Iowa State last season, started his career at Penn State.

He chose Gonzaga over Arkansas, Wake Forest and Missouri State.

Last year, Bolton revealed that former Penn State head coach Pat Chambers had told him he had a "noose" around his neck during the 2018-2019 season. Bolton transferred to Iowa State that summer. Following an investigation that revealed new allegations of inappropriate conduct, Chambers resigned in October.

Bolton, a 6-foot-3 guard, announced his decision to transfer earlier this month after the Cyclones fired Steve Prohm following a 2-22 campaign.

While the new one-time transfer exemption and immediate eligibility rules will apply to athletes who are transferring for the first time, beginning with the upcoming season, Bolton and other grad transfers who have already transferred once will need a waiver to play next season.

Ray Bolton said he expects his son to graduate early from Iowa State and receive a waiver. He said he's confident his son will be allowed to play during the 2021-2022 season.

Bolton is another key piece for a Gonzaga squad that will return Drew Timme, potentially the preseason national player of the year, and add Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, after reaching the national title game in April.