Shaqir O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's youngest son, is committed to Texas Southern, he announced on Instagram on Friday.

During an interview with Overtime, O'Neal, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, said he committed to the Tigers to "change the narrative" on historically black colleges.

"You can expect a lot of buckets," he said in the interview. "I'm trying to get to the league."

O'Neal is not ranked among the top 100 recruits on ESPN.com in the 2021 class. He is listed as a three-star recruit on some recruiting sites.

Texas Southern is led by Johnny Jones, who was an assistant under Dale Brown when Shaquille O'Neal played for the Tigers. Shareef O'Neal is a forward for LSU after transferring from UCLA.