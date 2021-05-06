AMES, Iowa -- Izaiah Brockington has transferred from Penn State to Iowa State and will have two years of eligibility, Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Thursday.

Brockington spent the last three seasons at Penn State after playing his freshman year at St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia started 24 of 25 games last season and was the Nittany Lions' second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He also shot a team-best 84.1% on free throws and averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

"Izaiah is a downhill, playmaking guard who will thrive in the pick-n-roll," Otzelberger said. "He's got the ability to make plays at the rim and set up teammates. Izaiah is an elite rebounder from the guard position and will impact us with his leadership and toughness."

Brockington reached double figures 18 times in last season's shortened schedule, which included a season-high 24 points against Virginia Tech. He scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a win over Iowa.