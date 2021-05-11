With seconds left in the game, the Sun Devils swing the ball over to Remy Martin who sinks the corner 3-pointer with a hand in his face. (0:34)

Arizona State guard Remy Martin, a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

Martin, one of the most productive guards in college basketball over the past two seasons, will graduate before spending his final season elsewhere.

Martin announced last week he was not returning to Arizona State next season, saying he was "going to be pursuing my NBA dreams." While he still could decide to turn pro, he also now has the option to transfer to another school.

A 6-foot guard from California, Martin averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists last season after putting up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists in the 2019-20 season. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in each campaign. Martin entered last season as a preseason All-American and the favorite for preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, but Arizona State endured a disappointing season, finishing 11-14 after expectations of a Pac-12 title entering the season.

Martin becomes arguably the best available transfer in the portal.

Coach Bobby Hurley has seen nine players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, although he has reloaded with talented transfers Jay Heath (Boston College), AJ Bramah (Robert Morris), Marreon Jackson (Toledo) and DJ Horne (Illinois State), as well as much-touted recruit Enoch Boakye.