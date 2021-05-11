MINNEAPOLIS -- Parker Fox, a 6-foot-8 forward and a native of Minnesota, joined the revamped Gophers men's basketball team on Tuesday.

Fox played three seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and was selected this year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a Division II All-American. Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game and shot 64.4% from the field as a junior for the Wolves.

At Mahtomedi High School, just 20 miles northeast of Williams Arena, Fox was also a standout in both basketball and track and field, where he reached the state tournament in the high jump.

On Wednesday, Payton Willis became the sixth confirmed incoming transfer under new coach Ben Johnson, joining Fox, forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guards Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette) and Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire).

Willis will return for his second stint with the Gophers. Minnesota announced Wednesday the addition of Willis, a 6-foot-4 guard who played last season at the College of Charleston. He averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range, both career highs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.