Five-star basketball recruit Patrick Baldwin has committed to Milwaukee of the Horizon League, he told ESPN on Wednesday, spurning offers from the likes of Duke, Georgetown and Virginia to join his father Patrick Baldwin Sr., the Panthers' head coach since 2017.

"I will be playing for my dad at Milwaukee," Baldwin told ESPN. "I had some great options, which made me not rush through the process. The thought of playing for my dad was too good to pass up. In today's day and age, you see mid-majors having great success, most recently Loyola and Oral Roberts."

Baldwin is the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2021 and the No. 8-ranked player in ESPN's 2022 mock draft, making him the most highly touted prospect to commit to a Horizon League team in conference history. He will attempt to become the Horizon's first lottery pick since Butler's Gordon Hayward in 2010.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.