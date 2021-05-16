Four-star basketball recruit Arthur Kaluma of Dream City Christian high school in Arizona has committed to Creighton, he told ESPN on Sunday.

"I like the pieces they have and think I can come in and help them win games, achieve what we need to achieve and make a name for myself at Creighton," Kaluma said. "They play an NBA style, which will help further prepare myself for the next level I want to reach."

Kaluma is the No. 46-ranked player in the 2021 high school class, making him the highest-ranked Creighton recruit since at least 2007, the first year of the ESPN recruiting database.

At 6-foot-8, Kaluma has a versatile skill set on both ends of the floor, with a 7-foot-1 wingspan that allows him to defend guards, wings, forwards and big men alike, as well as outstanding passing ability.

"I'm a versatile 4-man that can stretch the floor and create plays for teammates," Kaluma said. "I watched a lot of film of the players they recruited, and I love the fit. Especially Ryan Nembhard, who is a great point guard who will be a big piece for me. I played against John Christofilis at BFL -- he's a hard-nosed, knockdown shooter."

Kaluma was initially committed to UNLV until the head coach who recruited him, T.J. Otzelberger, was hired by Iowa State, causing him to ask for his release. He selected Creighton over a list of schools that included Arizona, Western Kentucky, and Syracuse.

"My role at Creighton is going to be whatever the work that I put in over the offseason dictates," Kaluma said. "I want to earn everything I get over there. I am working towards being one of their main pieces."

The son of Ugandan parents, Kaluma says he received citizenship in November and is planning on representing his parents' home country at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in June.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by the NBA, NCAA and international teams.