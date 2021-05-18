Former Arizona State guard Remy Martin, the No. 1-ranked transfer in the country, committed to Kansas on Monday night.

Martin confirmed the decision to ESPN via text message.

Martin entered the transfer portal last week and immediately emerged as arguably the most sought-after transfer in the country. Martin slotted in at No. 1 in ESPN's updated transfer rankings, a status strengthened once Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr -- the previous No. 1 -- announced he was focusing on the NBA draft process and was unlikely to return to college.

One of the most productive guards in college basketball over the past two seasons, Martin will graduate from Arizona State before spending his final season in Lawrence. He could still decide to turn pro, as he announced earlier this month he planned on "pursuing my NBA dreams."

A 6-foot guard from California, Martin averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists last season after putting up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists in the 2019-20 season. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in each campaign. Martin entered last season as a preseason All-American and the favorite for preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, but Arizona State endured a disappointing season, finishing 11-14 after expectations of a Pac-12 title entering the season.

Martin should start at point guard for Kansas from day one. The Jayhawks lost Marcus Garrett, while Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson are going through the NBA draft process. Assuming Agbaji and Wilson return, along with fellow starters David McCormack and Christian Braun, the only thing lacking on Bill Self's roster was an experienced, high-level point guard. Martin fills that void.