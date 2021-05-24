Iowa men's basketball star guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering from a serious head injury after he was "physically assaulted" early Sunday morning, per a release from the school. The alleged assault occurred in Iowa City.

"Thankfully, Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern."

A school official told ESPN that a police investigation is "ongoing," but no charges have been filed.

Bohannon, the brother of former Wisconsin standout Jason Bohannon, is the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 364. After averaging 10.6 PPG for the Hawkeyes last season, he announced that he would take advantage of the NCAA's rule granting every athlete an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic and return for a sixth season.

He was granted a medical redshirt for the 2019-20 season when he missed most of the season due to hip surgery.