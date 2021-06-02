Jay Bilas joins SportsCenter to discuss news that Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the 2021-22 season. (2:31)

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history who has led the Blue Devils to five national championships in his 40 seasons, plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer has agreed to become the next head coach at Duke, sources told ESPN. He will spend the 2021-2022 season as coach-in-waiting, and take over after that.

Duke talked to outside candidates about replacing Krzyzewski, including Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, sources told ESPN. Scheyer, however, was the lead recruiter on such stars as Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson and is Duke's choice to replace Coach K, sources said.

Stadium first reported that Krzyzewski is planning on retiring after next season.

Krzyzewski, a Naismith Hall of Fame coach who has 1,097 career wins at Duke, has taken the Blue Devils to the Final Four on 12 occasions. He has won 12 regular-season ACC championships and 15 conference tournament titles while producing 28 NBA lottery picks -- and 41 first-round selections -- over the years.

His five national titles rank second only to former UCLA coach John Wooden, who won 10.

His 97 NCAA tournament wins rank No. 1 among all coaches, as do his 126 weeks ranked atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Overall, including his five seasons as head coach at Army at the beginning of his career, Krzyzewski had a 1,170-361 record.