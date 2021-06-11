WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest is adding graduate transfer Khadim Sy from Ole Miss.

The school announced Sy's signing Friday to bolster the Demon Deacons' frontcourt. The 6-foot-10, 238-pound Sy started 31 of his 45 games over the past two seasons at Ole Miss, averaging 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Sy started his career at Virginia Tech followed by a year in junior college at Daytona State.

Sy's arrival is part of significant roster overhaul ahead of coach Steve Forbes' second season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are adding four other Division I transfers in Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia, East Tennessee State wing Damari Monsanto, Colorado graduate 7-footer Dallas Walton and Oklahoma graduate guard Alondes Williams.

Monsanto, the Freshman of the Year in the Southern Conference, won't play next season following a Wednesday surgery for an unspecified injury.

Wake Forest is also adding three freshman guards in in-state recruit Lucas Taylor, Cameron Hildreth and Robert McCray.