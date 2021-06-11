LeBron James, Drake and more in attendance for Bronny James' star-studded season debut

LeBron James and Drake attend Bronny James' game where he steals the ball and lays it in at the other end. (0:26)

This high school basketball game probably should've had a red carpet rolled out. Multiplatinum rapper Drake, LeBron James and fellow Los Angeles Laker Jared Dudley were in attendance as Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, made his sophomore season debut for the two-time defending CIF Open Division champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

The Trailblazers headed into their fourth straight sectional finals appearance with a 15-0 record. They faced the Centennial Huskies in the CIF Southern Open Division final.

In February, Bronny suffered a torn meniscus in his knee that caused him to miss most of the season.

Sierra Canyon hadn't played any official games in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic but completed a spring basketball season. Bronny, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and plays guard, averaged 4.1 points in 15 minutes per game as a freshman.

James had a pivotal fourth-quarter 3-pointer that cut the Huskies' lead to three points. He finished the game with seven points.

UCLA basketball commit Amari Bailey shined among the stars as he brought Drake and LeBron to their feet with a slam.

Bailey finished with 33 points for the Trailblazers as Corona Centennial defeated Sierra Canyon, 80-72.