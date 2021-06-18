Sierra Canyon's sideline continues to attract superstars

The sideline for Sierra Canyon Trailblazers has been brimming with superstars. Last week, LeBron James and Jared Dudley of the Los Angeles Lakers could be seen courtside. Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony also enjoyed the show with fellow rookie Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers

For Thursday night's regional semifinal against the Etiwanda Eagles, multi-platinum rapper Drake made his second appearance in just as many weeks and brought award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan along with him. Sounds like a pretty solid fan base for a high school team, to put it lightly.

The Trailblazers fell to the Eagles, 82-76. Bronny James' first points of the game came in the last two minutes as he sank a three-pointer to shrink Etiwanda's lead to single digits.

His teammate and UCLA basketball commit Amari Bailey led the team with 37 points. Bailey's memorable dunk against the Centennial Huskies brought LeBron and Drake to their feet last week

play 0:27 LeBron, Drake get out of their seats after a dunk from this UCLA commit Amari Bailey drops the hammer with his left hand, which impresses LeBron James and Drake.

It also may be worth mentioning that Sierra Canyon is 0-2 this season when Drake is in attendance. Perhaps the Drake curse might be in full form once again.