Minnesota Gophers star guard Marcus Carr is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to college, sources told ESPN.

Carr entered the transfer portal in March before turning pro. Sources said he will still consider transferring, though he doesn't have a school list yet.

"He's been focused on the draft, so he hasn't thought about it," one source said. "He will definitely be looking at options."

A 6-foot-2 guard from Toronto, Carr earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season after averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He was one of the most explosive guards in college basketball, scoring 30 or more points on four occasions, including a 41-point performance in a February loss to Nebraska.

Marcus Carr is coming back to college but hasn't decided whether he will seek a transfer from Minnesota, sources told ESPN. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Carr spent his freshman season at Pittsburgh before transferring to Minnesota for the past two seasons. As a redshirt sophomore, Carr averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 36.1% from 3-point range.

He was the No. 1 transfer in ESPN's transfer rankings before turning pro and likely will return to the top of the rankings now.