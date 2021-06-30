TCU continued a massive overhaul of its roster Wednesday by officially adding an eighth Division I transfer in former Butler forward JaKobe Coles.

The 6-foot-7 Coles played high school basketball in Denton, about 30 miles north of TCU's campus in Fort Worth. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in six games as a freshman at Butler before a knee injury ended his season.

Coles will be reunited with one of his teammates from select youth basketball in TCU's Mike Miles Jr., one of just four returning players going into coach Jamie Dixon's sixth season at his alma mater.

Coles joins a lengthy list of Division I transfers highlighted by Micah Peavy, who left Texas Tech after one season following a standout high school career in Duncanville, also in the Dallas area.

The other D-I transfers are Emanuel Miller and Cashius McNeilly of Texas A&M, Damion Baugh from Memphis, Xavier Cork from Western Carolina, Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt and Shahada Wells from Texas-Arlington. The Frogs also signed Navarro College center Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-rated junior college big men.

The Frogs were 12-14 last season and finished eighth in the Big 12.

On Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions placed TCU's program on three years of probation and issued a five-year show-cause order for a former Horned Frogs assistant coach who was accused of accepting $6,000 during an undercover FBI sting.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.