Aaron Wiggins is keeping his name in the 2021 NBA draft and will forgo his remaining eligibility at Maryland, he told ESPN on Monday.

"The last couple of weeks, being able to go through team workouts, the G League Elite Camp and the NBA combine, being able to play my game has been beneficial for me," Wiggins said. "I've shown teams things they've never seen before. Teams have been surprised by what I showed. I've loved the information and feedback I've received and didn't want to wait until the last minute with my decision. I'm ready to take the next step. At the end of the day, you have to make the best decision and the one that will benefit you the most."

The 6-foot-6 Wiggins, the No. 64 prospect in the ESPN 100, has had a strong pre-draft process that has elevated his standing in the eyes of NBA teams. He was one of four players selected to be elevated from the G League Elite Camp to the NBA combine in Chicago last week and had a positive final showing in his last scrimmage there, scoring 14 points in 21 minutes while shooting 6-of-7 from the field.

He says he has conducted seven private workouts with NBA teams and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from executives he's met. Wiggins is scheduled to attend the Minnesota group workout on Thursday, which all 30 NBA teams are invited to, and will conduct at least another six private workouts after that.

"Teams have told me they were surprised by some of the things I have to offer -- that I could create my shot with that type of ease and that I am that good of a passer," Wiggins said. "They've told me they simply didn't realize I was as good a player as I've shown. The feedback is that we'd like to have you on our team. I've loved hearing it all. I'm looking forward to showcasing my talent and demonstrating that I belong in the NBA."

Wiggins was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33 minutes per game. His best outing of the season came in what ended up being his final game in a Maryland uniform, posting 27 points, six rebounds and three assists in an NCAA tournament loss to No. 2 seed and SEC champion Alabama.

The 22-year-old wing is intriguing to NBA teams due to his combination of size, length, explosiveness and scoring instincts. He measured a 6-foot-10 wingspan at the NBA combine and has shown impressive flashes of shot-making prowess and two-way versatility.

"I'm a guy who can bring a lot of spacing with my ability to shoot, create my own shot and get others involved," he said. "I can guard multiple positions with my length and athleticism. Can help a team defensively with my communication. I'm a high-spirit guy off the court who brings a ton of energy. I can bring a lot to an NBA team."

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.