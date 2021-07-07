Forward Marcus Bagley has decided to withdraw from the 2021 NBA draft, he announced Wednesday.

Bagley, who was a freshman at Arizona State last season, also said he will remain in the transfer portal.

"I want to continue working on different parts of my game and improve my draft stock for next year's draft," Bagley said in his announcement on social media. "I'm looking forward to returning to college and having a big season."

Bagley, the No. 36 prospect in the ESPN 100 NBA draft rankings, had emerged as a one-and-done candidate early last season with strong showings in nonconference outings at Mohegan Sun, a hub for early-season games. He averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29 minutes over 12 games while shooting 35% from beyond the arc, missing a large chunk of the season due to COVID-19 pauses and ankle and calf injuries.

"This season, like any other season, had its ups and downs, but I believe it was very beneficial for me and my game," Bagley previously told ESPN.

Bagley, the brother of Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III, was intriguing to NBA teams due to his strong physical tools at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, and dynamic perimeter shooting ability.

Information from ESPN's Jonathan Givony was used in this report.