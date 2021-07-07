Forward Marcus Bagley has decided to withdraw from the 2021 NBA draft, he announced Wednesday.

Bagley, who was a freshman at Arizona State last season, also said in his initial announcement that he would remain in the transfer portal. However, he later tweeted "Run it back" with a Sun Devils symbol along with a GIF of himself wearing an Arizona State shirt and signaling the number two. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley quote-tweeted Bagley, adding, "Let's Go!!"

"I want to continue working on different parts of my game and improve my draft stock for next year's draft," Bagley said in his initial announcement. "I'm looking forward to returning to college and having a big season."

Bagley, the No. 36 prospect in the ESPN 100 NBA draft rankings, had emerged as a one-and-done candidate early last season with strong showings in nonconference outings at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, a hub for early-season games. He averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29 minutes over 12 games while shooting 35% from beyond the arc, missing a large chunk of the season due to COVID-19 pauses and ankle and calf injuries.

"This season, like any other season, had its ups and downs, but I believe it was very beneficial for me and my game," Bagley previously told ESPN.

Bagley, the brother of Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III, was intriguing to NBA teams because of his dynamic perimeter shooting and strong physical ability at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds.

Information from ESPN's Jonathan Givony was used in this report.