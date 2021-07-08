The Hubert Davis Era at North Carolina gained a significant contributor when former Marquette star Dawson Garcia announced his decision to withdraw from the NBA draft and join the Tar Heels.
Garcia made his announcement on Instagram on Thursday.
As Roy Williams' preferred choice as his successor, the expectations for Davis in Year 1 have been reasonable. The addition of Garcia, however, puts UNC in position to immediately contend in the ACC.
The 6-11 Garcia, who averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, will now join Armando Bacot to form arguably the nation's top frontcourt outside of Spokane, Washington.
With Garcia on the floor last season, Marquette held its opponents to 94 points per 100 possessions, according to hooplens.com.
North Carolina had one of America's top frontcourts last season but Garrison Brooks and Walker Kessler both transferred and Day'Ron Sharpe turned pro.