STORRS, Conn. -- The two-year probation imposed on UConn men's basketball for NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie has ended.

The governing body informed the school it has met all NCAA regulations, the university said Friday.

"We will continue to be committed to adhering to the highest standard of NCAA compliance," athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. "I feel that we have emerged stronger than ever and look forward to a bright future for UConn athletics."

NCAA officials placed UConn on two years' probation in July 2019, citing numerous violations that occurred mostly between 2013 and 2018. It also sanctioned Ollie, who was fired in 2018, for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Penalties included the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-20 season and recruiting restrictions.

The NCAA said the violations mainly stemmed from improper pickup games at which student managers kept statistics for coaches and a video coordinator served as a coach. Also, there more than the allowable number of coaches while free training sessions were provided to three players by a trainer who was friends with Ollie.

Ollie continues to fight his firing by UConn. He says there was no just cause to fire him and UConn owes him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021. The dispute is in arbitration.