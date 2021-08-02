Top-50 senior Alex Karaban committed to UConn on Monday, giving the Huskies their third ESPN 100 prospect in the 2022 class.

Head coach Dan Hurley has now landed 11 ESPN 100 prospects in the last four classes at UConn.

"UConn was the spot just because my relationship with coach Hurley and everyone was just amazing," Karaban told ESPN. "They felt like forever-type of people. The opportunity I have there, the way they want to use me, staying home and playing for a historic program was so hard for me to pass up. The style of play they want to use me in, the way they develop and get their guys to become pros, like they just did with [2021 lottery pick] James Bouknight."

Karaban considered reclassifying into 2021 and enrolling at UConn for the upcoming season, but opted to remain in 2022 and will spend his final high school season at IMG Academy (Florida).

"I just feel like I'll take this year at IMG to get more physically ready," he said. "I just feel like I can make more of an impact if I stay this extra year instead of going now."

A 6-foot-8 forward from Northborough, Massachusetts, Karaban is ranked No. 45 in the ESPN 100 for 2022. He enjoyed a successful July playing for Expressions Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Karaban tallied two double-doubles and scored at least 20 points in four of his eight games on the circuit.

Following his impressive summer performance, a number of new schools entered the mix, including Ohio State, Indiana, Notre Dame and Butler. Karaban had taken multiple visits to UConn in June, while also officially visiting Penn State and Northwestern.

"UConn is just one of those big-time programs," Karaban said. "I had that feeling when I was there that it felt like home. I wanted to announce it as soon as possible because it felt right throughout the whole time I was on the visit. I didn't want to waste time with other schools."

Karaban is a skilled, high IQ forward who is a consummate mismatch problem and exceptionally efficient. He can stretch the floor, facilitate for his teammates and he excels as a mid-range shooter. He's going to give UConn the type of versatile frontcourt playmaker that they can play through in the frontcourt that they haven't yet had under Hurley.

"They said I'm very different from players they've had in the past," Karaban said. "They said they realized they need players like me. That was pretty cool, they can change up their style a little bit. I give them more options on what they want to do.

"My skillset is just much different, my versatility, I can impact the game many different ways compared to other players they've had. They're excited to use my skillset in a variety of ways."

Karaban is UConn's third commitment in the 2022 class, joining ESPN 100 center Donovan Clingan and ESPN 100 guard Corey Floyd.