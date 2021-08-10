Class of 2022 five-star prospect M.J. Rice, ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100, committed to play basketball for Kansas on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound small forward from Durham, North Carolina, reportedly chose the Jayhawks over Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State and NC State.

Rice told Sports Illustrated that he "loved everything" about Kansas and its "coaches, the campus, the fans."

"When I went on the visit, I just felt like I was at home. I feel like coming there I'll have the opportunity to play my game on a big stage and I trust the coaches," he said.

Rice, who averaged 19.6 points for Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) last season, is set to play his senior year of high school at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, California.