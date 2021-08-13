Watch the story of rising high school basketball star Hansel Emmanuel and the incredible journey he has taken. (6:58)

Hansel Emmanuel Donato, an Internet sensation who plays basketball with one arm, received a scholarship offer from Tennessee State University on Thursday.

Donato, who was part of an SC Featured presentation earlier this summer, didn't have any NCAA Division I offers prior to getting one from the HBCU.

He wrote "blessed to receive my first DI offer Thursday night from Tennessee State University" on Instagram, where he has more than 600,000 followers.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Emmanuel Donato lost his left arm when he was 6 when a wall fell on him. He grew to 6-foot-5, and came to the United States in 2020. He played prep basketball at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

Tennessee State has also signed Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop legend Master P.