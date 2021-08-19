On July 1, twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder walked up a few stairs, held hands and -- with a synchronized turn -- pointed to a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square that featured their image and an announcement of the first high-profile name, image and likeness (NIL) deal in college basketball.

They posted the historic moment on TikTok. It generated more than 854,000 views.

That viral buzz -- the Fresno State basketball stars boast more than 3 million followers on TikTok -- is what led Boost Mobile to sign them to a major sponsorship deal. The billboard was also a visual representation of the overnight transformation within collegiate sports. The Cavinder twins, and others like them, are more than college athletes now. They're businesspeople with a collective goal: to get what they're worth.

"They're underdogs," said Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols during an interview on CNBC. "They came in, they were undersized. They contributed on the court their freshman year at Fresno State. They did a helluva job building a big social media following ... [And so] We want female athletes. We want athletes who have proven themselves and have the same ethos that we have."

Given the deals that have already been signed, it's clear that college basketball players -- both men's and women's -- will attract NIL opportunities based at least partly on their popularity.

Ryan Matha, director of football operations at Rosenhaus Sports, which now represents college athletes on NIL deals, says social media following is a key indicator for a player's marketability. Companies often call him to inquire about working with the college athletes Rosenhaus Sports represents -- specifically those with over 100,000 followers.

"Great players in local and regional markets will do well," Matha said. "But when you're looking at these national brands, they have to be able to monetize that."

While an athlete's social media following offers prospective sponsors a tangible market they can immediately use to generate cash, it's not the only consideration when assessing marketability.

"Recognizing the numerous aspects that can impact NIL opportunities is critical," said Luke Fedlam, founder of Anomaly Sports Group and a partner and chair of the sports law practice at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, a group that has partnered with universities seeking education on NIL. "But it's also important to remember that performance within the sport will be one of the most significant drivers of opportunity."

Take Alabama QB Bryce Young, who has 87,000 followers on Instagram -- a fraction of what some top college basketball players boast -- and has yet to start his first college football game.

Still, he has already signed nearly $800,000 worth of NIL deals and is entertaining other deals worth nearly $1 million, per an ESPN report. Companies are banking on his status as a future star with a great team. The same traits will help college basketball players too.

And so we present "The 25 Most Marketable College Basketball Players," a combined list of male and female athletes who have great potential in the budding NIL marketplace for college athletes.

Our criteria are simple. Players who have generated a sizable following on social media can offer companies access to an existing pool of potential customers and, as a result, hold an advantage in the pursuit of NIL opportunities. They are prominent on this list. Others possess exceptional talent that could -- much like Young -- make them favorable targets for companies that will invest in their abilities and future successes. Every player on this list has either an extraordinary following or extraordinary talent. Or in some cases, both.

(Social media data provided by INFLCR)

1. Paige Bueckers

Point guard, UConn

901,000 followers on Instagram; 336,000 on TikTok; 56,800 on Twitter

Weeks before NIL rules went into effect, Six Star Pro Nutrition bought a billboard on a major highway in Connecticut that read, "America's highest paid college athlete plays in Connecticut, we just can't pay her yet." It was a not-so-subtle reference to Bueckers, the first freshman in women's college basketball history to win the Wooden Award and an all-round phenomenal athlete who led the Huskies in points (the third freshman to do so after Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Maya Moore), assists, steals and 3-point field goal percentage last season. A brand official told the Hartford Courant that Bueckers could be at the center of a campaign, based on her status as the top player at UConn, which is the strongest brand in women's college basketball.

It helps that she's unafraid to speak her mind. Last year, Bueckers -- who has a Black sibling -- said she didn't care if she lost fans for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. And in her acceptance speech for the ESPYS women's collegiate athlete of the year award in July, she advocated for more media recognition and coverage of Black female athletes. That's why it's not surprising that the current face of women's college basketball, who has trademarked "Paige Buckets," is projected to make more than $1 million this season from NIL deals, per the Wall Street Journal.

2. Emoni Bates

Five-star recruit, College TBD

395,000 followers on Instagram; 25,500 on Twitter

Last week, Bates posted a photo on Instagram that got nearly 65,000 likes, and a comment from LeBron James: "Yessir Young King! Let's Get it!" Even the biggest star in basketball is watching Bates, who has been a highly touted NBA prospect since he was a high school freshman. The 6-foot-9 forward is silky and creative, someone who can play multiple positions and do everything on the floor. After originally committing to Michigan State, he recently decided to open his recruitment and reclassify to the 2021 class, where he is now the No. 3 recruit (he was No. 1 in the 2022 class). That announcement, his first post on Instagram, netted him 385,000 followers, and 74,000 likes in 24 hours. If Bates decides to play college basketball -- Oregon, Memphis and Michigan State are his finalists but he's also considering the G League -- his NIL deals could set the bar for future high-profile prospects in men's college basketball.

3. Hanna & Haley Cavinder

Guards, Fresno State

3.4 million followers on TikTok; a combined 550,000 on Instagram

The fancy unveiling of their Boost Mobile deal is just the start for the two, who have built up a massive TikTok following since their first post on July 29, 2019. Hanna and Haley have signed other deals since then (Gopuff and Six Star Pro Nutrition, per the Fresno Bee) and their popularity continues to rise, as illustrated by the more than 140,000 Instagram followers combined they've added in the last three months. While the hype around them is mostly centered on their social media influence, it's important to note how talented the twins are on the court. Haley was named Mountain West Player of the Year last season, after averaging 19.9 PPG and 7.7 RPG. Hanna, who averaged 17.0 PPG last season, joined her twin on the all-Mountain West squad. It's safe to say the Cavinders are the trendsetters in the new NIL era.

Forward, LSU

2.7 million followers on Instagram; 1.5 million on TikTok; 334,000 on Twitter

His father, Shaquille, is reportedly worth $400 million after a Hall of Fame NBA career and a massive portfolio of sponsorships that includes Icy Hot, Gold Bond, Pepsi, Reebok and Papa John's, among others. His mother, Shaunie, is an entrepreneur, and the executive producer of multiple VH1 shows, including "Basketball Wives." Shareef, who now attends the same school where his father was a superstar in the early 1990s, clearly has two mentors to help him convert more than 4.5 million followers on social media into endorsements. Add in a longtime ease in front of cameras and an inspiring story -- two years ago, a heart defect nearly ended his basketball career, but he underwent surgery, recovered and returned -- and Shareef seems to represent, more than anyone else on this list, everything companies would want in an investment.

5. Hailey Van Lith

Guard, Louisville

711,000 followers on Instagram; 54,400 on TikTok; 21,500 on Twitter

In the days following Kobe Bryant's death, Van Lith shared a video of her in conversation with the legend and his daughter, Gigi, at a basketball game. The video generated more than 585,000 likes on Instagram. The talented guard -- who averaged 11.2 PPG as a freshman at Louisville last season -- is truly connected. Among her followers are Kevin Durant and Bronny James; she frequently posts photos with the likes of Kyrie Irving; and she's reportedly dating Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs. Suggs falls about 200,000 short of Van Lith's total social media followers, but both may well end up in the same tax bracket this year: According to Opendorse, via Axios, Van Lith could collect nearly $1 million in NIL deals per year.

6. Sedona Prince

Forward, Oregon

2.6 million followers on TikTok; 246,500 on Instagram; 43,500 on Twitter

The Oregon standout's video highlighting the differences between the men's and women's weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA tournaments has more than 18 million views on Twitter. Not only did it draw comments from stars such as Steph Curry, it also triggered an investigation into the disparities between the two tournaments.

While her popularity grew during the NCAA tournament, the 6-foot-7 guard, who averaged 10.4 PPG last season, has been a voice for athletes for years. Two years ago, she nearly filed for bankruptcy after receiving a bill for $28,000 in uncovered medical expenses brought on by a series of injuries. Which led her to becoming one of two plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the NCAA had blocked athletes from earning money. Prince is also open about her sexuality, and has advocated for more LGBTQ visibility in college athletics. If brands are searching for someone bold and courageous, Prince checks every box.

7. Chet Holmgren

Center, Gonzaga

322,000 followers on Instagram; 82,500 on TikTok; 25,600 on Twitter

A 7-foot white kid from Minnesota who runs the floor like a guard and loves to make SportsCenter highlights with his aggression in the paint isn't something you see every day in college basketball. But that's exactly who the projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft per ESPN. Holmgren, who also played with Jalen Suggs and rapper Master P's sons, enters the season as a star on the No. 1 team in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25 rankings.

And after playing in multiple televised games and being featured on local TV for a clothing drive he organized in the Twin Cities, Holmgren is a nationally recognized name even before he has played his first college game. So it's no surprise that he's already considering a collection of major sponsorship deals.

Power forward, Gonzaga

73,600 followers on Instagram; 7,200 on Twitter

The Gonzaga star known for his headband -- which has its own Twitter account -- and signature mustache will likely enter the season as the preseason national player of the year on most reputable lists after averaging 19.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.0 BPG in 2020-21. He and Holmgren will comprise America's top frontcourt that will vie for its first national title a year after losing to Baylor in the national championship.

Timme recently told the Spokesman-Review that he plans to become more active on social media to build his brand -- even if his talent and affiliation with a top school are more than enough to catch the attention of potential sponsors, just like Alabama QB Bryce Young. He'll also have help: Gonzaga recently created the "Next Level" NIL educational partnership with INFLCR to help its athletes understand their potential and opportunities.