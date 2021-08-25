LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky will host Southern this season in men's basketball to tip off a five-year Unity Series during which the Wildcats will play teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, a league comprising historically Black colleges and universities.

There will be a week of activities leading up to the Wildcats' Dec. 7 meeting against the Louisiana school at Rupp Arena.

Rock Oliver, Kentucky's associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion, said in a release that the series featuring HBCUs "will provide those universities with a spotlight on the biggest stage in college basketball."

SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland added that his conference was excited to partner with Kentucky to raise awareness for its 12 members and HBCUs as a whole.

Southern is coached by Kentucky athletic hall of famer Sean Woods, a key member of the "Unforgettables" squad that scored a late go-ahead basket against Duke in the 1992 NCAA tournament regional final. Christian Laettner answered with a buzzer-beating jumper in overtime for a 104-103 win in what many consider the greatest game in men's college basketball.