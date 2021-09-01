Top-25 senior Malik Reneau announced his commitment to Florida on Wednesday, giving the Gators and coach Mike White their highest-ranked recruit since 2019.

Reneau chose Florida over a final four that also included Memphis, Miami and Florida State.

Reneau, a 6-foot-8 forward from Montverde Academy (Florida), boosted his stock over the summer with the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program. In 12 games on the Nike EYBL circuit, he averaged 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while also adding 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks on the defensive end. He had four double-doubles over that span, as well as a 27-point performance against Expressions Elite.

Ranked No. 24 in the ESPN for 2022, Reneau is the highest-ranked prospect to commit to Florida since five-star Scottie Lewis (No. 10) signed with the Gators in the 2019 class. He's the Gators' first commitment in the 2022 class.

Florida has several names on its wish list in 2022, with top-75 prospects Noah Clowney and Justyn Fernandez among the targets.