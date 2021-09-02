The Memphis Tigers will hold a pro day for NBA teams on Oct. 6, head coach Penny Hardaway told ESPN.

The pro day will be held at the Tigers' practice facility, with a format similar to the NBA draft combine: shooting drills, skill-work and live 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmages. Memphis will also open practice the next day for NBA scouts. Measurements and athletic testing will be conducted on Oct. 5.

The Tigers have one of the most attractive teams in college basketball for NBA scouting purposes, having enrolled the top two high school prospects in the ESPN class of 2022, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates, a year early. Duren is currently a projected top five pick in the 2022 NBA draft, while Bates will not be eligible until the following draft due to not turning 19 until January 2023, but he will also be a strong candidate to be a top five pick in his class.

This will be most NBA scouts' first look at Memphis' pair of elite 17-year old prospects.

The Tigers have several other players who will be attractive to NBA teams, including projected first-round pick Earl Timberlake, as well as potential all-conference candidates DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones.

Memphis is projected No. 7 in Jeff Borzello's way-too-early top 25 college basketball rankings.