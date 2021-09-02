Top-50 guard Jaden Schutt has committed to Duke, adding to the Blue Devils' top-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

Schutt visited Durham over the weekend and didn't wait long to make his decision.

"It was just the relationship with the coaching staff; they never really pressured me," Schutt told ESPN. "I just felt I could talk to them about anything, I just enjoyed talking to them. It didn't feel like I was being recruited. They made me feel like a priority, but it felt all genuine. I just believe in coach [Jon] Scheyer and the vision he has for me fits the same vision I have for myself."

Schutt, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, has been compared to Scheyer, given their heights and shooting ability. They both also are from Illinois.

"It was a huge factor," he said. "We have a lot of similarities. He's the main guy I've been talking to on the phone. Any questions I have for him, he's been great at answering. We talk about things besides basketball; that means a lot. It's a great relationship, I felt comfortable."

Duke offered Schutt in July and immediately moved into the driver's seat for his commitment. The Blue Devils had him atop their board for the shooting guard position, and his visit to their campus last weekend sealed his pledge.

"It was great. I really enjoyed it. My family really enjoyed it," Schutt said. "It kind of just checked all the boxes, from nutrition, strength, performance and all that stuff to on-court stuff. Talking to the coaches down there, seeing everything, all the history. I just enjoyed meeting the players and playing with them, just felt I fit well. They were very welcoming, playing open gym with the guys. It was just a different feel. The players and the coaches all kind of reaching out, saying how much they want me and stuff. It was just different."

Schutt was one of the biggest stock-risers during the July live periods, leading his Illinois Wolves team to the Under Armour Association championship. He established himself as one of the elite 3-point shooters in the 2022 class, making six 3-pointers and scoring 21 points in the championship game. Schutt has good positional size and knows how to move without the basketball.

"I've always felt like I'm someone who gets better month by month," he said. "I feel like I was playing some good basketball, but it wasn't my best. I have a lot to prove. Duke kind of said they don't put people in positions, they let people go out and play basketball. They showed me how they use their guards -- I saw a little bit of coach Scheyer in the videos. They let their shooters have confidence and play loose. That's something I like."

Duke has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2022, with five-stars Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski already in the fold. Whitehead is the No. 1 small forward in the class (No. 5 overall), and Filipowski is the No. 1 power forward in the class (No. 10 overall). Schutt is ranked No. 47 in 2022.

The Blue Devils aren't done yet in 2022, with the likes of Dereck Lively, J.J. Starling and Mark Mitchell all still on their board.

"It's an honor to be part of such a great class," Schutt said. "That's why you go to Duke, to win championships. To play with the best and play against the best."