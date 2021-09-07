Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence on Monday night, according to a police report obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

According to the report, Few was pulled over on Monday around 8 p.m. north of Coeur d'Alene, a popular vacation destination in Idaho. Police received a report that Few was driving erratically and speeding.

Upon pulling Few over, police said he exhibited "several signs of intoxication" and his blood alcohol content samples were .119 and .120. The legal limit is .08.

Few has been the head coach at Gonzaga since 1999, helping the Bulldogs become one of college basketball's most successful programs. He has led the Zags to two Final Four appearances, including a national championship game appearance last season, when Gonzaga started 31-0 before falling to Baylor in the title game.