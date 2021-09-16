Five-star junior Caleb Foster committed to Duke on Thursday, becoming the highest-ranked prospect off the board in the 2023 class.

"I always wanted to go to Duke," Foster told ESPN. "I don't want to waste anymore time or the time of others."

Foster took an official visit to Duke earlier this month, and also went on unofficial visits to Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Tennessee Volunteers, Virginia Cavaliers, Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest Deacons.

"When I played with the players, they play the way I like to play," he said. "They play a team game. It's not about one guy, it's about the team. That's how I play. Growing up watching the games, I love the culture of the brotherhood and the atmosphere of the games. I know Duke is a top-tier school."

A 6-foot-3 point guard from North Carolina who plays at Oak Hill Academy (Virginia), Foster is ranked No. 13 in the ESPN 60 for 2023. He's the sixth five-star point guard to commit to Duke since 2014, following Tyus Jones, Derryck Thornton, Frank Jackson, Tre Jones and Jeremy Roach.

"I also looked at some of the former point guards like Tyus and Tre Jones, Nolan Smith and Kyrie Irving," Foster said. "I have followed those guys."

Even at a young age, Foster owns a savvy floor game. He shows excellent passing vision to see and make the proper pass. He attacks with a different pace each possession and in pressure moments, he displays advanced poise. Foster knocks down open 3s with regularity and finds space for pull-up jumpers. He's fluid when navigating ball-screens and does a great job of setting up his man in ball-screens and then reading the help defense to make good decisions.

Foster is Duke's first commitment in the 2023 class, but coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils already have three pledges in 2022 and sit with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class.

"Coach Scheyer is giving me a great opportunity," Foster said. "He played for Coach K and has learned from him. We have a great relationship."

While Scheyer led the recruiting charge for Duke, Foster also heard from Mike Krzyzewski during his recruitment. What advice did Krzyzewski have for Foster?

"Get on the right bus. The people you surround yourself with is very important."