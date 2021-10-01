Clemson and men's basketball coach Brad Brownell have agreed to a two-year extension that links Brownell to the school through 2026.

The extension, announced Friday, comes after the Tigers went 16-8 last season and made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018.

"None of this would be possible without the outstanding young men I've coached and dedicated assistant coaches and staff who have worked alongside me the past 11 years," Brownell said in a statement. "I am blessed to continue to coach at this great University and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish, both on and off the court, and look forward to continuing our program's upward trajectory."

Brownell is 201-150 in 11 seasons at Clemson, the winningest coach in program history. He has taken the Tigers to three NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 run in 2018.