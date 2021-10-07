Top-40 senior Cameron Whitmore announced his commitment to Villanova on Thursday, choosing the Wildcats over North Carolina and Illinois.

Whitmore visited Villanova in mid-September, a few weeks after taking official visits to his other two finalists.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Archbishop Spalding High School (Maryland), Whitmore is ranked No. 36 in the ESPN 100 for 2022. He's slotted in as the No. 4 power forward in the class.

Whitmore was one of the most productive forwards on the Nike EYBL circuit in July, averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 11 games with Team Melo, shooting better than 60% from inside the arc. He tallied three double-doubles and also had a 23-point effort in a game in which he made all nine of his 2-point attempts.

A perfect fit for coach Jay Wright's system, Whitmore is a unique matchup for opposing forwards because of his skill set and strength. He plays with a high motor, is one of the best leapers in the class and is a powerful driver and finisher -- especially in transition. Whitmore consistently finds ways to be productive.

He is the second commitment for Wright in 2022, joining ESPN 100 point guard Mark Armstrong. Armstrong, ranked No. 65 in the class, committed to the Wildcats in April.