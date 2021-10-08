Five-star wing Julian Phillips announced his commitment to LSU on Friday, giving men's basketball coach Will Wade his fifth consecutive class with a five-star commitment.

Phillips chose the Tigers over USC, Florida State and Tennessee.

A 6-foot-7 small forward from South Carolina who plays at Link Year Prep, Phillips is ranked No. 14 overall in the ESPN 100 for the 2022 class. He averaged 19.6 points for Upward Stars on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit.

Phillips is the second ESPN 100 prospect for Wade in the 2022 class, joining forward Devin Ree. He becomes Wade's sixth five-star prospect since the coach took over in 2017, following Nazreon Reid, Emmitt Williams, Trendon Watford, Cam Thomas and Efton Reid.