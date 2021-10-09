Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few has been suspended for the team's season opener following his citation for driving under the influence in early September.

"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6," Few said in a statement Saturday morning. "I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake. As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season. I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process."

Gonzaga, the likely preseason No. 1 team, plays its opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9. Few is expected to return for the Bulldogs' second game against Texas, a likely top-10 team.

Few will also miss Gonzaga's midnight madness festivities Saturday and exhibition games against Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State.

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford expressed support for Few following the coach's announcement.

"As Athletic Director I believe it is possible to both address the seriousness of an incident and the need for accountability, while extending support and compassion to one who both accepts responsibility and commits to resolve their failing," Standiford said in a statement. "Coach Few's statements regarding full accountability are a reflection of his character and consistent with his demonstrated leadership approach over two decades."

According to a police report last month, Few was pulled over shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 6 following a report he was driving erratically and speeding. After pulling Few over, police said he exhibited "several signs of intoxication" and refused to complete field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content samples were .119 and .120; the legal limit is .08.

Few apologized after the incident, saying in a statement that he would "never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again."

"Please know that I am committed to learning from this mistake and will work to earn back your trust in me," Few said.

Few has coached Gonzaga since 1999, leading the Zags to two Final Fours including a national championship game appearance last season, when Gonzaga started 31-0 before falling to Baylor in the title game.