2021-22 men's college basketball preview: Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage

The 2021-22 men's college basketball season will begin Tuesday, Nov. 9, with the Champions Classic matchups between Kentucky and Duke, as well as Kansas and Michigan State, helping to tip off the schedule in style from storied Madison Square Garden. In preparation for a season that figures to look more "normal" than the pandemic-altered 2020-21 campaign, ESPN will make sure you're prepared with breakdowns of the national picture, all the highest-profile leagues and the top stars from coast to coast.

The 2021-22 season will culminate with the national championship from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, April 4. Will the defending national champion Baylor Bears be able to overcome major personnel losses to go back-to-back? Will presumed preseason No. 1 Gonzaga be able to finish the job it fell just short of completing a season ago? Will Duke, in legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, be a factor in the national title picture? What about Memphis, with one of the most talented rosters in the country -- will Penny Hardaway and Co. live up to the national hype? These are among the pressing questions ESPN's team will be answering in the buildup to what figures to be a thrilling 2021-22 season.

