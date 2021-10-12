        <
          Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason All-Americans for 2021-22

          Buddy Boeheim is one of the top returning players in the ACC and nationally. Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          Dick Vitale
          A number of outstanding players opted to return to college, passing on the NBA draft. There are also several potential All-America selections coming from the transfer portal, but it's always tough to evaluate players on new teams as we will have to see how they jell on a new roster.

          A lot of people put freshmen on their preseason All-America teams. I believe we have to see them on the collegiate court before we name them All-Americans. I'm sure you will see players like Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jalen Duren of Memphis and Michigan's Caleb Houstan on the postseason team.

          But for now, for my preseason All-America teams, we'll concentrate on the veterans who I believe will have very big seasons:

          First team

          Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini
          Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats
          Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers
          Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange

          Second team

          Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Wolverines
          Trevion Williams, Purdue Boilermakers
          Johnny Juzang, UCLA Bruins
          Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
          Julian Champagnie, St. John's Red Storm

          Third team

          Ochai Agbaji, Kansas Jayhawks
          E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Buckeyes
          Jaden Ivey, Purdue Boilermakers
          Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA Bruins
          Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt Commodores

          Fourth team

          Armando Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels
          Marcus Carr, Texas Longhorns
          Jaden Shackelford, Alabama Crimson Tide
          Andre Curbelo, Illinois Fighting Illini
          Remy Martin, Kansas Jayhawks

          Fifth team

          Mark Williams, Duke Blue Devils
          Paul Scruggs, Xavier Musketeers
          Nate Watson, Providence Friars
          Marcus Sasser, Houston Cougars
          Adam Flagler, Baylor Bears

