Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason All-Americans for 2021-22

A number of outstanding players opted to return to college, passing on the NBA draft. There are also several potential All-America selections coming from the transfer portal, but it's always tough to evaluate players on new teams as we will have to see how they jell on a new roster.

A lot of people put freshmen on their preseason All-America teams. I believe we have to see them on the collegiate court before we name them All-Americans. I'm sure you will see players like Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jalen Duren of Memphis and Michigan's Caleb Houstan on the postseason team.

But for now, for my preseason All-America teams, we'll concentrate on the veterans who I believe will have very big seasons:

First team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini

Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange

Second team

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Wolverines

Trevion Williams, Purdue Boilermakers

Johnny Juzang, UCLA Bruins

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Julian Champagnie, St. John's Red Storm

Third team

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas Jayhawks

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Buckeyes

Jaden Ivey, Purdue Boilermakers

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA Bruins

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt Commodores

Fourth team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels

Marcus Carr, Texas Longhorns

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama Crimson Tide

Andre Curbelo, Illinois Fighting Illini

Remy Martin, Kansas Jayhawks

Fifth team

Mark Williams, Duke Blue Devils

Paul Scruggs, Xavier Musketeers

Nate Watson, Providence Friars

Marcus Sasser, Houston Cougars

Adam Flagler, Baylor Bears

