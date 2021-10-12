Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason All-Americans for 2021-22

A number of outstanding players opted to return to college, passing on the NBA draft. There are also several potential All-America selections coming from the transfer portal, but it's always tough to evaluate players on new teams as we will have to see how they jell on a new roster.
A lot of people put freshmen on their preseason All-America teams. I believe we have to see them on the collegiate court before we name them All-Americans. I'm sure you will see players like Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jalen Duren of Memphis and Michigan's Caleb Houstan on the postseason team.
But for now, for my preseason All-America teams, we'll concentrate on the veterans who I believe will have very big seasons:
First team
Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini
Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange
Second team
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Wolverines
Trevion Williams, Purdue Boilermakers
Johnny Juzang, UCLA Bruins
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Julian Champagnie, St. John's Red Storm
Third team
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas Jayhawks
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Buckeyes
Jaden Ivey, Purdue Boilermakers
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA Bruins
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt Commodores
Fourth team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels
Marcus Carr, Texas Longhorns
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama Crimson Tide
Andre Curbelo, Illinois Fighting Illini
Remy Martin, Kansas Jayhawks
Fifth team
Mark Williams, Duke Blue Devils
Paul Scruggs, Xavier Musketeers
Nate Watson, Providence Friars
Marcus Sasser, Houston Cougars
Adam Flagler, Baylor Bears
