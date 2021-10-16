Five-star junior Simeon Wilcher committed to North Carolina on Friday night, giving new head coach Hubert Davis his first five-star recruit since taking over for Roy Williams last spring.

Wilcher visited North Carolina last weekend, following a trip to Nebraska the week prior. He also recently turned down an offer from the Overtime Elite league.

"Coach Davis is a great human -- besides being a great coach," Wilcher told ESPN. "Their plan is to guide me and help develop me to play at the next level and to try and hang a banner.

"I am excited to get a head start on learning more about the style of play, the history of the program and what I can do to make the transition easier. Plus, building a greater relationship with the coaching staff."

Simeon Wilcher during the second half of a Roselle Catholic Lions game in January 2020. Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire

A 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey, Wilcher is ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 60 for the 2023 class. He's only the second five-star junior to announce his college decision, after Caleb Foster (No. 13) pledged to Duke last month.

"You have to know when you are in your moment. Not everyone gets this opportunity," said Sergio Wilcher, Simeon's father. "As a parent I have to ask, 'Who do I trust my son with?' Because coaches are part of the development process when they go away to school. I trust Hubert Davis and respect the way he carries himself. The staff played at UNC and it creates a culture that is important to us. It's a long-term plan for Simeon. We can now focus on being prepared when he steps on campus."

Wilcher averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 13 games with the NY Rens program on the Nike EYBL circuit this past summer.

A combo guard, Wilcher displays fluid movements with sound decision-making and possesses very good positional size to go along with excellent playmaking talent and scoring versatility.

Wilcher is North Carolina's first commit in the 2023 class, but the Tar Heels have a top-10 group coming in for 2022.