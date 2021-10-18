ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced on Monday that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma.

In a statement, Vitale said he plans to treat the cancer with steroids and six months of chemotherapy.

The 82-year-old said he'll manage the treatments around his work schedule for the upcoming season.

Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle. Please know I appreciate so much that you care. https://t.co/kw7y2oeywI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 18, 2021

In August, Vitale announced he had multiple surgeries over the summer to remove melanoma. The Basketball Hall of Famer said doctors believe that diagnosis is unrelated to his lymphoma.

"If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I'm 12. Thanks so much for your love," Vitale wrote in his post.