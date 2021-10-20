LSU guard Adam Miller is expected to miss the 2021-22 basketball season after tearing his ACL, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Miller, a 6-foot-2 transfer from Illinois, was expected to make an immediate impact for LSU this season. The former top-30 recruit started all 31 games for the Fighting Illini last season, even though he was inconsistent on the offensive end. He finished the season averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34% from 3-point range. Miller scored 10 points in both of Illinois' NCAA tournament games.

Miller, who posted a message on social media Wednesday afternoon, was the No. 6 transfer in ESPN's transfer rankings last spring.

Coach Will Wade lost four starters from last season's team that lost to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers were banking on Miller and Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson to replace the scoring on the perimeter, while returnee Darius Days, Cincinnati transfer Tari Eason and five-star recruit Efton Reid will help anchor the frontcourt.

LSU opens the season Nov. 9 against Louisiana Monroe.

The news of Miller's injury was first reported by a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based podcast, "The Jordy Culotta Show."