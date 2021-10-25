Baylor freshman guard Langston Love will miss the 2021-22 season after tearing an ACL on Saturday, the school announced.

Love suffered the injury in a scrimmage against Texas A&M.

"Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season," coach Scott Drew said. "While we're disappointed he won't have that opportunity, he's a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he'll work hard and come back stronger than ever."

A 6-foot-5 guard from Texas who played at Montverde Academy (Florida) last season, Love was expected to be a key part of Baylor's perimeter this season. He was ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class, the No. 7 shooting guard in the country.

Love scored 13 points in the scrimmage against Texas A&M before suffering the injury, which occurred on a drive to the basket in the second half.

Without Love, Drew will have to turn elsewhere as he looks to replace his entire title-winning starting backcourt -- Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague -- from last season. Arizona transfer James Akinjo and Adam Flagler, last year's sixth man, will likely start, with returning guard L.J. Cryer and five-star freshman Kendall Brown fighting for another starting spot.

Baylor opens its season on Nov. 12 against Incarnate Word.