          Georgia Tech senior Bubba Parham to miss start of season following knee surgery

          10:57 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will miss the start of the basketball season following knee surgery.

          The school announced Thursday that Parham had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely.

          Parham started 14 games last season and averaged 6.7 points. He is the Yellow Jackets' third-leading returning scorer, following Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher.

          Parham scored in double figures in six games and played in 25. His 31 3-pointers ranked third on the team.