ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will miss the start of the basketball season following knee surgery.

The school announced Thursday that Parham had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely.

Parham started 14 games last season and averaged 6.7 points. He is the Yellow Jackets' third-leading returning scorer, following Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher.

Parham scored in double figures in six games and played in 25. His 31 3-pointers ranked third on the team.