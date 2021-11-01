Top-15 forward Brandon Miller has committed to Alabama, giving Nate Oats his second five-star commitment in the 2022 men's basketball class.

Miller chose the Crimson Tide from a final list that also included Kansas, Tennessee State and two professional options: G League Ignite and the NBL in Australia. While the professional route seemed like a legitimate option at points over the last few months, Alabama had long been considered the favorite if he opted for college. Adding Kansas to his list late in the process provided some intrigue, but Alabama won out.

A versatile 6-foot-8 talent, Miller is ranked No. 13 in the ESPN 100 for 2022. He's the No. 4 small forward in the class. He suited up for the Brad Beal Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, averaging 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 15 games.

Miller had one of the best single-game performances on the entire circuit, putting up 24 points and 10 rebounds and making a pair of 3-pointers in the first round of the EYBL playoffs. He had six double-doubles in 15 games.

Miller is the second pledge for Oats in the 2022 class, following five-star recruit Jaden Bradley, the No. 1-ranked point guard in the country. He is the third five-star prospect Alabama has landed in the last two classes, as J.D. Davison joined the fold in the 2021 class.

The Crimson Tide could add another commitment later today, with ESPN 100 forward Noah Clowney set to announce. Alabama also remains involved with five-star forward Jarace Walker.